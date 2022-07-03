The Dubuque Fighting Saints will be represented later this month by a pair of players at the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the first major scouting opportunity for the 2023 NHL Draft.
Forward Mikey Burchill and defenseman Lucas St. Louis earned spots on the 24-man roster following their performances at the USA Hockey BioSteel Boys Select 17 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y.
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup takes place July 31 through Aug. 6 in Red Deer, Alberta. Team USA will compete alongside Czechia, Finland and Germany in Group B at the tournament, while Canada, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland have been assigned to Group A. Team USA won the tournament in 2003, finished second on nine occasions and claimed bronze three times.
Burchill, a 5-foot-9, 150-pound forward from Mundelein, Ill., recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 53 games as the Saints’ youngest player this season. He has committed to the University of Massachusetts.
St. Louis, a 5-10, 161-pound defenseman from Old Greenwich, Conn., tallied six goals and 35 points in 30 games for the Brunswick School this season. He also recorded an assist in two games with Dubuque as an early season call-up. The son of Montreal Canadiens’ head coach Martin St. Louis, he is committed to Harvard University.
The select festival also included Saints prospects Luke Malboeuf, Cam Russo, James Reeder, Drew Berres and Carter McCormick.
Trio named to WJC camp — Three Dubuque alumni defenseman — Wyatt Kaiser and forwards Kenny Connors and Connor Kurth — will participate in the National Junior Evaluation Camp, set for July 24 through Aug. 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The camp will help determine Team USA’s rosters for two World Junior Championships – the rescheduled 2022 event in Edmonton, Alberta, in August and the 2023 tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick.
Kaiser, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect, recently completed his sophomore season at Minnesota-Duluth, and Connors and Kurth played in Dubuque the past two seasons. Connors will play at UMass and Kurth at Minnesota this season.
Saints acquire Jeannette from Waterloo — The Saints this week acquired Jacob Jeannette from the Waterloo Black Hawks in exchange for conditional draft considerations. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound right wing from Duluth, Minn., scored eight goals among his 23 points in 46 games this season and has accumulated 16 goals and 41 points in 108 career games over three seasons in Waterloo.
Gambrell inks with Senators — The Ottawa Senators signed former Saints forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract extension worth $950,000 for the 2022-23 season. Gambrell, 25, appeared in a new NHL career-high 63 contests with the Senators this season and tallied three goals, seven points and 12 penalty minutes after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 24.
Bylsma to coach expansion Firebirds — Dan Bylsma, a member of the Saints’ ownership group and a Stanley Cup-winning coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has been hired as the first head coach in the history of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the top minor league affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.
Bylsma won the Stanley Cup in 2009 and also coached the Buffalo Sabres and served as an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings. He spent this season with the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers.
Champion alumni — Former Saints defenseman Joey Keane helped his hometown Chicago Wolves win the Calder Cup as the playoff champions of the American Hockey League. The Wolves are the top minor league affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Zach Solow also helped his hometown team win a playoff championship when the Florida Everblades captured the Kelly Cup in the ECHL.
Pro signings — Seamus Malone recently signed with the Rockford IceHogs, the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks … Keenan Suthers signed with the Toronto Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs … Mike Szmatula signed with the Jacksonville Icemen, an ECHL team coached by former Saints defenseman Nick Luukko … Quinn Preston signed with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder.
Kuhns leaving broadcast booth — Jordan Kuhns, who spent five seasons as the voice of the Saints during two different stints with the team, announced he will be leaving Dubuque this month to pursue other career opportunities.
