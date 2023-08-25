Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area games of interest:
IOWA
LINN-MAR (0-0) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Rams are breaking in new players at key skill positions, but will be able to rely on running back Noah Roling to move the ball. Across the field, the Lions return a quarterback and their top two rushers from last season’s playoff team. Senior has won three of the last four meetings between the teams, but they haven’t met since 2019. This one could be a toss up, playing at home should help the Rams.
TH prediction — Senior 24, Linn-Mar 21
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-0) AT CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Hempstead went just 1-8 last season, but returns a solid group and should be much improved this season. Washington moves up to Class 5A this season after competing in 4A the past two seasons. The Warriors are in a similar spot as Hempstead experience-wise, but this is a game for the Mustangs to establish some early confidence and start on the path toward what they hope is a successful season.
TH prediction — Hempstead 34, Cedar Rapids Washington 14
WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-0) at WEST DELAWARE (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Western Dubuque has high expectations for this season, but will face an early season gauntlet in preparation for a potential playoff run. That starts with a return to the rivalry against West Delaware, although it hasn’t been friendly to the Bobcats recently. West Delaware has won nine of 10 matchups since 2008, although the teams haven’t met since 2020. Expect Western Dubuque to lean heavily on star running back Grant Glausser. West Delaware, meanwhile, will lean on its vaunted rushing attack, too.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 34, West Delaware 31
CAMANCHE (0-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are coming off a Class 2A state semifinal appearance last season and have bumped up to Class 3A this season. While many of the stars of last season’s run to the UNI-Dome have moved on, several are back for another run, including shutdown cornerback Jerren Gille and the rushing tandem of Michael Bormann and Kenny Petraitis. Camanche has been a strong team in recent seasons, but Wahlert will be out to prove that 2022 wasn’t a fluke.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, Camanche 20
WATERLOO COLUMBUS (0-0) AT BECKMAN CATHOLIC (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Waterloo Columbus won, 41-13
Outlook — Beckman has owned this matchup with a 10-1 record against the Sailors, but suffered its first loss in the series last season. The Trailblazers are in the midst of a fairly sizable roster overhaul this season and will likely experience some growing pains early on. Meanwhile, Columbus returns its starting quarterback, leading rusher and leading receiver.
TH prediction — Waterloo Columbus 35, Beckman Catholic 21
CASCADE (0-0) AT MAQUOKETA VALLEY (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cougars and Wildcats have not met since 2020, but the teams have split the six meetings with Maquoketa Valley winning the first three and Cascade claiming the last three in a row. Both teams reached the postseason in 2022 and each return their offensive stars. Cascade quarterback Will Hosch passed for 1,208 yards, while MV running back Lance McShane ran for 1,297. Expect those two to pick up right where they left off.
TH prediction — Cascade 27, Maquoketa Valley 20
ILLINOIS
GALENA (0-0) AT EASTLAND/PEARL CITY (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Galena won, 28-13
Outlook — The Pirates open the 2023 campaign hungry after narrowly missing out in the playoffs last season. Look for bruising running back Jack Ries to kick off the season with a big night and for Galena’s talented, experienced defense to hold E/PC in check.
TH prediction — Galena 24, Eastland/Pearl City 14
WISCONSIN
CUBA CITY (1-0) at LANCASTER (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Lancaster won, 42-0
Outlook — Cuba City leaned on Cael Donar for 132 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a win last week and the formula will likely be similar this week. Lancaster grinded to a low-scoring win in its opener and will try to put the brakes on the high-scoring Cubans.
TH prediction — Cuba City 24, Lancaster 18
SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (1-0) AT BOSCOBEL (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Southwestern/East Dubuque won, 42-0
Outlook — Bradey Huseman ran for 171 yards and scored three touchdowns last week as Southwestern/East Dubuque rolled to an easy victory. That was a winning recipe last season for the WarCats, and should be again against a Boscobel program that has not posted a winning season since 1995 and has never reached the postseason.
TH prediction — Southwestern/East Dubuque 42, Boscobel 7