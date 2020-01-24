It took all of 20 seconds for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to dictate what kind of night they had in store for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Thursday night.
The Saints scored four times in the first 12:03 of the game en route to a 9-3 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center and avenge a pair of close losses to the Americans. The Saints boarded a bus an hour after the game for tilts tonight in Omaha and Saturday in Lincoln.
“The last time we played them, we were playing our third game in three days and they were playing their first game of the weekend, so we were a lot fresher tonight,” said Ty Jackson, who scored two goals. “Also, our defensive structure was better and our detail defensively kind of wore them down.
“That’s why we were able to score more and more goals and not let them creep back in it. It’s huge to start the weekend like this, especially the way we came out flying right off the bat.”
Dylan Jackson staked Dubuque to a lead just 20 seconds into the game with his 14th goal of the season. He skated the puck along the right wing wall and took advantage of an open lane to the net before hoisting a backhander over the shoulder of goalie Gibson Homer. Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle picked up the assists.
The Saints doubled their lead at the 7:55 mark on Stephen Halliday’s seventh goal of the season. Just 13 seconds into the game’s first power play, he rifled a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle through a screen and past Homer. Mark Cheremeta and Aidan Fulp assisted on the goal.
Cheremeta set up another goal less than two minutes later. Matthew Kopperud’s shot from the left faceoff circle deflected off a Team USA body in front before trickling past Homer. It was Kopperud’s 11th of the campaign.
Cheremeta joined the scoring party at the 12:03 mark with his 13th of the year. He capitalized on a 4-on-1 rush with a one-timer from above the right faceoff circle. Doyle and Kopperud were credited with helpers on the goal.
“We’d definitely like those last two games against them back,” Cheremeta said. “We took a lot of pride in preparing for this game tonight. We obviously want to have a good weekend, and this is a good way to get it started.
“That’s a team that can come back on you. So it was important to have a fast start and keep building on the lead so they couldn’t really come back.”
Team USA salvaged the period with a Jack Devine goal at the 13:45 mark. His goal came just 10 seconds into the Americans’ first man-advantage of the game.
Ty Jackson regained Dubuque’s four-goal cushion 1:49 into the second period with his 11th goal of the season. During a 3-on-1 rush, Antonio Venuto feathered a pass toward Ty Jackson. An American defenseman chopped the puck out of the air, but Ty Jackson recovered and chipped it past Homer. Dylan Jackson recorded a secondary assist.
Team USA pulled within 5-3 on a Tyler Boucher goal at the 7:05 mark. But the Saints scored twice in 19 seconds to stretch the lead to 7-2 at the 9:17 mark. Ben Schultheis scored his sixth of the season at 8:58 on a slap shot from the right point set up by Riese Gaber and Halliday. And Ty Jackson added an unassisted goal after intercepting a pass and driving the net.
But another goal late in the period pulled Team USA within 7-3. Aidan Hreschuk was credited with a short handed goal after Jack Hughes drove the net and goalie Erik Portillo made the initial stop.
The Saints matched their season high goal total at 6:14 of the third, when Gaber snapped a shot from the low slot past Homer for his team-best 21st goal. Ryan Beck and Halliday assisted.
Eleven minutes later, Kopperud tapped in a Fulp backdoor feed for his 12th of the season and a 9-3 cushion.