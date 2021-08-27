With expectations soaring this season, Western Dubuque couldn’t help but feel disappointed in its season-opening loss to Iowa Class 5A No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls earlier this week.
So, the Bobcats went to work and came out highly motivated in the first city matchup of the young season.
Meredith Bahl was a machine with 27 kills, Maddy Maahs delivered 48 assists, 19 digs and five ace serves, and Ella Meyer added 24 digs as Class 4A No. 3 Western Dubuque held back Dubuque Senior, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, on Thursday night at Nora Gymnasium.
“We know what level we can play at, and Tuesday wasn’t it,” Bahl said. “We have to play at our level. Every point, we have to play together and just have to grind.”
Maddie Harris added 13 kills for the Bobcats (1-1).
“We know what we have to work on,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “We have to get better every day now. That was our conversation. On Tuesday, we really struggled out of system and doing a lot of tipping and stuff, so we spent time perfecting that. That showed tonight. We were much more aggressive offensively tonight when we were out of system. You have to get better every game, and we definitely did that tonight from Tuesday.”
Katelyn Kitchen led the Rams (1-1) with 11 kills and two aces. Maya Watters chipped in seven kills, while Alana McDermott had 18 digs and two aces, and Maggie McDonnell delivered 18 assists.
“WD is obviously a really good team, and they helped us see some things we can improve on,” Rams coach Haley Zenner said. “Tough competition. There’s some things we’ll need to fine tune as the season progresses.”
The Bobcats tried to pull away on numerous occasions over the course of the opening set, but the Rams hung in at every turn and even looked like they might take it for the early advantage. When WD took a 4-1 lead, the Rams tied it. When an ace serve by Meyer gave the Bobcats a 10-6 advantage, and then a Maahs drop shot extended the lead to 14-11, Senior climbed back.
Laci Doyle’s kill preceded back-to-back errors by WD, giving the Rams their first lead of the set at 18-17. Following a WD error, McDermott delivered an ace serve to give Senior a 21-19 lead and the Bobcats needed a timeout.
WD answered with three straight points, powered by kills from Bahl and Harris. After trading four points, Maahs put the set away with a perfect drop shot and a 25-23 triumph.
“Meredith and Maddie, they both played well,” Scherrman said. “We rely on them a lot, and having that pressure is a good thing. You have to perform. Both of them did a great job.”
The Bobcats never trailed in the second set, but again the Rams wouldn’t relent. When WD staked to an early lead, Senior tied it at 6-6. When the Bobcats tried to push it out again, McDermott’s ace tied the set at 10-10. However, WD’s third attempt at breaking it open worked.
Bahl delivered two kills and Maahs added two aces as four straight points gave WD an 18-12 lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Bobcats then scored four of the next six points and fittingly, a tremendous shot by Bahl secured a 25-21 victory.
“It’s a new year, a clean slate,” Bahl said. “Everyone’s out to get us now after our run last year (to the state semifinals). We have a target on our back making it there the last two years, and now we have to keep working hard to make it a third year.”
The Bobcats appeared primed for a sweep, but again it was the gutsy fortitude of the Rams that kept them alive in a set that saw nine lead changes. Lucie Lambe sparked Senior, delivering an ace serve early and then a big kill that gave the Rams a 14-13 lead. After WD tied it, the Rams scored six of the next seven points capped by Lambe’s drop shot to hold a 20-16 lead.
That’s when the Bobcats rallied to score seven of the next eight points, including five straight, to retake the advantage. Natalie Ulrichs contributed two aces during the run, and a Senior error gave WD a 23-21 lead. After the teams traded serves that sailed long, a WD error brought Senior within 24-23. Kitchen drilled a kill, Kayla Grall nailed a perfect deep shot down the line and then Olivia Baxter hammered the winning point as the Rams closed on a 5-1 run for a 26-24 win to stave off the sweep.
“That was a nice set,” Zenner said. “They came back and to see them fight and battle to the end and pull one out, I thought the girls did awesome and that was good to see out of them.”
Bahl and Harris wouldn’t allow such a close call in the fourth set. Behind a slew of powerful hits from the senior duo, WD blew out to a 10-1 lead and took care of business from there.
“We’re yet to find our groove,” Scherrman said. “We found it in that fourth set, now it’s about getting in that groove and staying in it. The beginning of the fourth set, that’s the way I know we can play. We have to play there all the time.”