Payton McDonnell made even more Loras College women’s soccer history this week.
The junior midfielder from Arlington Heights, Ill., became the program’s first-ever first-team All-American on Monday, when D3soccer.com released its honor squads.
McDonnell, who earned the American Rivers Conference’s defensive Most Valuable Player award this fall while making all-conference honors for the third consecutive season, collected all-American honors for the second time. She landed a spot on the 2021 United Soccer Coaches second-team list. McDonnell was also named to the United Soccer Coaches Division III first-team academic all-American squad. She made the CoSIDA academic all-American third team.
McDonnell led NCAA Division III with 24 assists last season. She scored two of her four goals in the postseason as the Duhawks earned their first-ever trip to the NCAA Final Four before falling in the semifinals.
Loras went 21-1-2 overall and 8-0-0 in league play. The Duhawks’ defense posted a conference-best .426 goals against average.
Parker named A-R-C female athlete of week — The American Rivers Conference named Loras senior Kassie Parker, a former Clayton Ridge High School standout, as its female athlete of the week on Monday. In her first race on the track following her NCAA Division III national cross country title in November, Parker won the mile run at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Karl Schlender Invite on Saturday in 4:50.29 to help the Duhawks to the team title. Her performance lowered her previous school record by eight seconds and set the nation’s leading mark by more than three seconds. The Guttenberg, Iowa native also sits No. 12 on the NCAA Division III All-Time list in the event.
Murphy lands weekly award — The A-R-C named Loras sophomore Holden Murphy as its male field athlete of the week. The Benton, Wis., native posted a lifetime-best of 16.12 meters in the weight throw and added a fourth-place finish in the shot put with an effort of 13.78 meters in helping the Duhawks take second as a team.
Duhawks’ Smith feted — Loras wrestler Zeke Smith earned the A-R-C wrestler of the week award. The Prairie du Sac, Wis., native is ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III at 157 pounds and dominated at the A-R-C Duals this weekend for the No. 2-ranked Duhawks. He recorded an 11-1 major decision win against Luther College’s Braeden Hendel and pinned No. 3 Brady Henderson from Coe at the 4:45 mark, aiding in Loras’ 19-18 win against the Kohawks. Loras improved to 4-0 in league competition.
CCIW recognizes Loras’ Horn — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honored Loras junior Joe Horn as its setter of the week. The junior from Oak Lawn, Ill., had a career-high four service aces and led the Duhawks with 30 assists, nine digs and four kills in a 3-0 sweep at Concordia University Wisconsin on Jan. 21.
Thomas’ hot streak sparks UD — The University of Dubuque’s Tabria Thomas, a junior who prepped at River Ridge (Ill.) High School, landed the A-R-C women’s basketball player of the week award. She scored 24 points in a 68-48 victory over Luther and added 18 points in a 95-58 win over Central as the Spartans improved to 11-7 overall and 5-4 in league play.
Ferguson claims pair of titles — University of Dubuque senior Caroline Ferguson, a native of Rapids City, Ill., claimed the A-R-C women’s indoor field athlete of the week honor after winning two titles at the Cornell College Hilltop Invitational. She threw 17.03 meters in the weight throw, winning the event by just under a foot, then threw 13.61 meters in the shot put to out throw her competitors by almost two feet. Ferguson ranks fifth in the country in the weight throw.
Loras, UD track teams ranked — Both the men’s and women’s indoor track teams from Loras are ranked No. 2 in the first set of United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national rankings, released on Tuesday. The rankings take into account all current performances this season. The University of Dubuque ranks ninth in the women’s poll and 18th in the men’s poll.
Duhawk swimmers honored for academics — The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America named the Loras men’s and women’s squads to its Scholar All-America teams on Wednesday. The women have won the award nine straight years, and the men have won it seven straight years.
To be eligible for the award, teams must post a grade point average of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale). The Loras men carried a 3.21 average while the women posted a 3.17 average.
WIAC honors Digman — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named UW-La Crosse junior Skye Digman as its female indoor field athlete of the week. The Platteville, Wis., native swept the shot put (45 feet, 11¼ inches) and weight throw (58-10) at the UW-Stout Open on Jan. 22. Her mark in both events ranks first on the WIAC honor roll. Digman’s throw in the shot put ranks second on the NCAA Division III honor roll and her mark in the weight throw is third.
Shields passes 1,500 points — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Quentin Shields passed the 1,500-point plateau on Saturday with a career-high 32-point performance in a 74-72 victory at UW-Stout. The senior from Chicago entered Wednesday averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Freiburger sets Wartburg record — Joe Freiburger, a Holy Cross, Iowa, native and former Western Dubuque prep, set a Wartburg College program record with a time of 8:19.33 in the 3K-premier run at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational hosted by the University of Iowa this weekend. The University of Wisconsin’s Seth Hirsch won the race in 7:59.39, nearly 10 seconds ahead of Iowa’s Nick Trattner. Freiburger placed fifth.
Clarke hosting bowling invite at Cherry Lanes — Clarke University will host its invitational bowling tournament Saturday and Sunday at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque. Saturday’s action will begin at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday’s events will begin at 8 a.m. with a Senior Day recognition. The men’s tournament will consist of 10 teams, and the women’s tournament will include eight teams.