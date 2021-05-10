The Dubuque Area Bowling Hall of Fame induction ceremony will probably feel a lot like a family reunion to Molly Vogt, and not just because of her bloodlines.
Vogt will become the fifth member of her immediate family to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. She will take center stage with Tom Buelow during induction ceremonies at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Fairgrounds. The two learned of their inductions in early 2020, but the pandemic pushed their inductions back to this spring.
Molly Vogt will join her father, the late Jim Vogt (1982), mother Jan Vogt (1987) and sisters Stephanie Beck (1990) and Cindy Cottrell (2006) in the Hall of Fame. Her brothers-in-law, Terry Cottrell (2016) and Steve Beck (2017) are also enshrined.
“Bowling has definitely been a family affair for us, and it’s pretty cool that I can join them in the Hall of Fame,” Molly Vogt, 43, said. “It’s quite an honor to be included, not just with my immediate family but with the entire Hall of Fame community. These are people I’ve known my entire life and are people I consider to be just like family to me. I’m not only appreciative of the honor, but also very humbled.”
Molly Vogt breaks a tie with the Kamentz family for most local Hall of Fame inductees. Gene and Shirley Kamentz, and their sons Steve and Jeff are also in the Hall.
“My parents have always loved the sport,” Molly Vogt said. “They not only made their careers in bowling, they planned their personal time around bowling, so I had a pretty big advantage as far as being born into that community. But it wasn’t just bowling, my parents have always been so supportive of us, no matter what we wanted to do.
“Bowling has been such a huge part of my life, and the people have always been there for me. So, I have a natural desire to devote my time to it.”
Molly Vogt first served on the Dubuque Women’s Bowling Association board, then the merged Dubuque Area Bowling Association for a total of 13 years. She has served as director, second vice-president and first vice-president.
Molly Vogt also took part on the committee to merge the men’s, women’s and youth associations into one and took over the task of certifying all the bowling alleys in the association.
“The time and effort I’ve put into bowling has benefited me so much in other areas of my life,” she said. “I learned how to get involved in meetings, how to use my voice and how to really be involved in the community.”
On the lanes, Molly Vogt won an Iowa state team championship in 2009 and had the high game (268) in the 1997 state tournament. She has rolled more than 30 700 series, including a high 781, and more than 230 600 series. She rolled a 300 on Feb. 25, 2014, and posted a career-high average of 214 in both 2014 and 2018.
Molly Vogt won bowler of the year for three straight years by having the highest female average in the Dubuque Junior Bowling Association. Her 168 in 1992 ranked second in the state. Her high series as a youth was 657, and she posted the high series at the 1992 state tournament.
Like Vogt, bowling has been a lifelong passion for Buelow, who first became active in the sport in the 1960s. He bowled with his father for years and shared the sport with his wife and children.
“Bowling is such a great sport with such a great history in Dubuque, and I’d love to see it continue,” Buelow said. “The sport has kind of fallen on hard times with the closure of two of our biggest houses — Riverside (Bowl) and Creslanes — over the last few years. But it means so much to so many people, that’s why it’s worth putting in the time and effort to keep it going.
“I love the fact that high school bowling is sanctioned in Iowa and we have such strong programs here. It’s important for the future of the sport to get more young people involved in it and developing a passion for it that can last a lifetime.”
Buelow served on Dubuque Bowling Association Board and held the presidency from 2009-10. He worked as a junior bowling coach for many years and sat on the Junior Board as a director.
Buelow helped establish the Dubuque Senior High School program, served on John Deere Interplant Bowling Association Board and also served as president of that board.
On the lanes, Buelow won a city doubles title in 1982 and again in 1985 with Don Rupp. He won the Martin Unmacht Award in 1982, claimed the Iowa state Family Doubles title with son Andy in 1999. He was the John Deere Mixed Doubles Champ with wife Berti in 2001 and the John Deere Interplant team champion in 2011. He owns two 300 games, two 299 games and rolled his first 700 in 1975.
“I feel very fortunate to be going into the Hall of Fame, because the sport has meant so much to me over the years,” Buelow said. “It’s such an honor to be included in that group.”