DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville Beckman softball team might look back on Wednesday night’s victories over West Delaware as a pivotal turning point in its season.
The Trailblazers’ bats came alive, they executed in timely offensive situations, and saw a lead they held for the majority of each game nearly slip away twice.
Through all that, however, Beckman grinded its way to its first two victories of the season, and did so against the Hawks, a perennial area softball powerhouse.
“Tonight was huge,” Beckman first-year coach Amber Boeckenstedt said. “I thought the girls really played together tonight. I think our defense and our offense really stood out. Yes, (West Delaware) scored a lot of runs, but we came back so many times and were able to stay in those game. It was awesome.”
The Blazers saw their four-run lead entering the seventh inning of Game 1 nearly evaporate, but rallied right back in the bottom half when Trista Schmidt’s game-winning single lifted the home team to a 9-8 victory in the first game of a WaMaC doubleheader Wednesday night.
Beckman then erupted for 11 runs on 14 hits to complete the sweep with an 11-10 win in the nightcap. Lil McDermott was 4-for-4 and Mia Maiers blasted a no-doubt two-run homer to spark a five-run third inning in Game 2.
“After losing the past three games, this is just a confidence booster for us,” said Schmidt, who also earned the pitching win in the first game. “Everybody was kind of getting down on themselves and now we all know that we can do it. It’s just a matter of getting out there and not getting in our heads and just doing it.”
Haley Vaske had two long balls of her own for the Hawks in the second game, a two-run shot in the fourth, and a three-run homer in the seventh to bring her team within a run. Susie Funke also homered for West Delaware.
Beckman took the lead in the first inning of Game 1 when Maiers’ bunt single scored McDermott. Emma Karcher’s RBI groundout made it 2-0.
Maiers’ two-run single in the second scored Schmidt and Lauren Osterhaus to stake the Blazers to an early 4-0 lead. It was a welcome offensive jolt for a team that averaged just four runs per game through the first three games of the season.
“It was all through all our lineup," Boeckenstedt said. “Our whole lineup was getting the job done so that was awesome to see.”
Behind four consecutive hits of its own, West Delaware rallied to tie the score at 4-all in the third. Funke, who was 3-for-5 in Game 1, led off with a hit and Sydney Demmer delivered the big knock of the inning with a two-run double.
But like they did all game, the Blazers answered.
“I think we all just craved that win,” Schmidt said. “We needed it, we wanted it so much. We’ve been talking a lot about pushing through games and this is the game we finally did it. We all really wanted that win tonight.”
Beckman replicated its two-run first inning to recapture the lead in the fourth. Maiers’ perfectly placed bunt single caused an errant throw, scoring Schmidt and McDermott to make it 6-4.
The Hawks then duplicated their four-run third with four runs in the seventh to tie the game in dramatic fashion.
Down to her team’s final out, Norah Peyton laced a game-tying two-RBI single to knot the game at 8-8 and cap off a four-run, four-hit rally swing and momentum in the visitor’s favor.
Or so it seemed.
Instead of holding onto the sting of a blown lead, Beckman used it as fuel.
Osterhaus walked, Charley Wulfekeuhle added a bunt single, and Schmidt’s third single of the game clinched a roller-coaster win for Beckman.
“That felt great,” Schmidt said. “I’m kind of speechless right now, but I just knew I needed to step up there and get a base hit, not for myself, but for our team.”
