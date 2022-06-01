Max Lucey hit two doubles and drove in four runs, Will Busch homered, and the Cuba City baseball team handled rival Mineral Point, 13-3 in six innings, to win a Wisconsin Division 3 regional championship on Wednesday in Cuba City, Wis.
Cooper Johnston added a double and Blake Bussan won on the mound as the Cubans advanced to Tuesday’s sectional semifinals at Prairie du Chien to meet Deerfield.
Pecatonica 4, Southwestern 1 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: The Wildcats bowed out with a tough loss in the Wisconsin Division 4 regional final to the Vikings.
Western Dubuque 10-6, Independence 0-2 — At Farley, Iowa: The Bobcats kept rolling with another sweep and improved to 12-1 on the season. Jake Goodman went 3-for-4 and Garrett Kadolph had three RBIs in the opener, while Kadolph and Caleb Klein added home runs in the nightcap.
Don Bosco 11-15, Clayton Ridge 1-0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Clayton Ridge had four hits in the opener and three in the nightcap while falling to 2-8 with the non-conference sweep at the home of the Waterloo Bucks. Class 1A No. 5-ranked Don Bosco is 9-0.
(Tuesday’s late results)
Cascade 6, Monticello 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: Jack Carr struck out seven and allowed just four hits in a complete-game effort in leading Cascade to a home victory over rival Monticello in River Valley Conference baseball action.
Carr walked only two batters and threw 104 pitches as the Cougars improved to 4-0. Jack Menster and Ty Frasher drove in two runs apiece as Cascade made the most of four hits — all singles — against Dylan Roher who went four innings. Tanner Simon and Mason Otting also added RBIs for Cascade.
Dyersville Beckman 12-6, South Tama 1-3 — At Tama, Iowa: Luke Schieltz went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Luke Sigwarth added a pair of hits and three RBIs for the Class 2A No. 6 Traillblazers (6-5) in the opener. Owen Huehnergarth and Lane Kramer drove in two runs each in support of winning pitcher Nick Schmidt, who fanned six in a complete-game, five-inning outing. In the nightcap, Nate Offerman went 3-for-3 and Huehnergarth doubled twice.
Maquoketa 5-7, Clear Creek-Amana 0-8 — At Tiffin, Iowa: Mitchell Roeder struck out six in a complete-game, two-hit shutout while going 3-for-4 with an RBI in the opener of the WaMaC twin bill. Caide Steffen added two hits, and Braedon Tranel hit a solo home run. In the nightcap, Maquoketa (3-6) got a pair of hits from Tranel and Carter Meyer. Tranel homered again and drove in three runs.
West Delaware 4-2, Williamsburg 2-4 — At Manchester, Iowa: Class 3A No. 10-ranked West Delaware moved to 9-2 with the WaMaC divisional crossover split.
Northeast 13, Bellevue 2 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Dawson Weber and Cal Bonifas collected two hits apiece, but the Comets fell to 0-3 with the River Valley Conference setback.
Edgewood-Colesburg 8-15, Springville 6-0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Konner Putz went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Cael Funk fanned 11 in 4 2/3 innings of work to lead the Vikings in the opener. Ed-Co (3-3) completed the Tri-Rivers Conference sweep in four innings in the nightcap. Peyton Gaul struck out nine and allowed two hits, Funk had two hits and four RBIs, Pryce Rochford went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Ed-Co made the most of five hits and 17 walks.
Bellevue Marquette 9-10, Clinton Prince of Peace 4-2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks got back to the .500 mark at 3-3 with the convincing Tri-Rivers Conference sweep.
Turkey Valley 7-10, Clayton Ridge 0-6 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Clayton Ridge (2-6) collected just three hits in the opener of the Upper Iowa Conference twin bill. Owen Ludovissy went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Caleb Helle drove in a pair for Clayton Ridge in the nightcap.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-4, Dubuque Wahlert 2-5 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: After losing a tight one in the opener, the Golden Eagles rallied for the split by pounding out 13 hits in the nightcap. Kylie Sieverding had three hits and Bailey Welu delivered a double for Wahlert.
Dubuque Hempstead 10-11, Waterloo East 0-2 — At Hempstead: Peyton Paulsen sparked the Mustangs sweep with a nearly perfect first game on Tuesday, striking out 10 with no hits and just an error allowing a Trojan on base.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Pointers, Arrows to state — At Green Lake, Wis.: Mineral Point won a Wisconsin Division 3 sectional title with a 335, and Lancaster took runner-up with a 357 at Lawsonia The Links to both qualify for the Wisconsin D3 state meet.
Lancaster senior Noah Kirsch won the sectional title with a 76, while sophomore Alex Ross fronted the Pointers in a tie for second with a 77. The state meet will be held on Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Sheboygan.
