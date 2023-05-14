DURANGO, Iowa — Two years ago at the same start line he tiptoed on Saturday, Dubuque native Michael Eyres rediscovered a passion for running.
The former Hempstead swimmer who first started running competitively as a senior on the Luther College cross country team, lost his luster for the sport following a knee injury shortly after graduation.
After a two-year rehabilitation process, Eyres’ first competitive race since his collegiate days was the 2021 Heritage Trail Run.
“This was my first race back two years ago,” said Eyers, 27. “Just through that I got motivated again.”
On Saturday, 130 fellow runners joined Eyres at the start line for the 31st annual Mississippi Valley Running Association’s Heritage Trail 5K/10K race.
By a wide margin, Eyres was the overall 5K champion in 15:36, more than 3 minutes clear of runner-up Max Ellenbecker.
“I had only started running again for two months before that race two years ago,” Eyres said. “This is what motivated me to start doing it again — is seeing that I can still do it.”
Eyres, who coaches cross country and track for the East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge tri-op said he’s especially supportive of Saturday’s Trail Run as the proceeds help fund an annual scholarship to area prep runners.
“I know what (the MVRA) does with the high school kids and scholarships, so it’s just really a neat thing,” Eyres said.
This year’s scholarships were awarded to Hempstead’s Brooke O’Brien and River Ridge’s (Wis.) Jessica Patterson.
Similar to Eyres, Saturday’s Trail Run was a comeback party for Ross Benner.
“I ran the Boston Marathon four years ago and got injured doing that, and haven’t run a race since,” said Benner, 28, who has lived in Dubuque since 2017. “I was like, ‘Well, I need to get back into it,’ so I signed up for it.”
Benner’s injury, though relatively minor, was enough to deter him from competition until Saturday.
His return proved triumphant as the overall 10K winner in 39:56.
“I do most of my training on Heritage Trail here, so I was familiar with it, and I just like the scenery of it,” Benner said. “I like running in nature with the trees rather than downtown.”
Brooke Ferguson, a former all-conference cross country runner at Wartburg who has lived in Dubuque since 2015, was the women’s 5K winner — and third overall finisher — in 20:57.
“I just love the trail; I run on trail all the time, so it’s just nice to have a race out here,” said Ferguson, 40. “It’s flat, it’s dirt, and it’s just something different.”
Since graduating from Loras College in 2018, Kassidy Riportella has made the Heritage Trail Run a yearly tradition.
“Any race I’ve come to in Dubuque, there’s always good support; there’s a lot of really great people,” said Riportella, 26, who won the women’s 10K in 49:11. “Everyone is super kind on the trails, encouraging everybody, which makes running a race a lot easier. It’s a nice way to spend a Saturday.”
