Western Dubuque had four runners place in the top 10, leading the Bobcats boys and girls cross country teams to a pair of runner-up finishes on Saturday at the Monticello Invitational in Monticello, Iowa.
The girls scored 79 points and placed second behind champ Mid-Prairie. Lauren Klein placed fourth and Elly Burds finished fifth for the Bobcats in the same time of 19:30.
Cascade’s Emma Ostwinkle finished 21st in 21:16.
The Bobcat boys were also second with 56 points behind champ Tipton. Cade Messer placed sixth for WD in 16:47, and Austin Huberty took ninth place in 16:54.
Cascade’s Cole Miller finished 38th in 18:16.
Rams 2nd, Mustangs 3rd — At Decorah, Iowa: The Dubuque Senior girls placed runner-up at the Luther College All-American Invitational, led by Claire Edmondson finishing second overall in 18:26. Lily Schmidt finished third for the Rams in 18:38.
Dubuque Hempstead finished third behind Hannah Brown’s 12th-place run of 19:45. Emma Holesinger finished 14th in 19:48.
Platteville placed 14th behind Brittani Meis’ 19:38 for 11th place.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Beckman sweeps Wahlert for silver — At Iowa City: Dyersville Beckman beat Dubuque Wahlert, 23-21 and 21-11, in pool play, and then the Trailblazers topped the Golden Eagles again, 25-23 and 25-20, to capture silver at Iowa City West’s Caroline Found Extravaganza.
Beckman also beat Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Prairie, while losing a three-set battle to Mount Vernon, in pool play. The Blazers defeated Clear Creek-Amana in straight sets in the silver bracket semifinals.
Wahlert beat Cedar Rapids Washington, Waterloo Columbus and then Iowa City West to reach the rematch with Beckman.
Hempstead goes .500 — At Marion, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead earned wins over Solon and Fairfield, while losing to Pleasant Valley, in pool play at the Linn-Mar Invitational. The Mustangs then bowed out with a quarterfinal loss to Davenport Assumption.
Bobcats go 1-2 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Western Dubuque went 1-2 in pool play at the Lancer Invitational, dropping matches to host North Scott and Bettendorf but rallying for an 8-21, 21-18, 15-10 triumph over LaPorte City Union.
Comets finish 3-2 — At Camanche, Iowa: Brin Daugherty played to 70 assists, 29 digs and 16 kills as Bellevue won matches over Easton Valley, Camanche and Northeast Goose Lake at the Camanche tournament.
PREP FOOTBALL
Orangeville 9, Galena 0 — At Orangeville, Ill.: The Pirates (0-3) were within a score until 3 minutes remaining, when the Broncos’ Zach Baker kicked a 37-yard field goal to ice it away.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
UD men take 4th — At Decorah, Iowa: Mark Biechler ran to a 21:28 for ninth place, leading the University of Dubuque men to fourth place at the Luther All-American Invitational. Loras finished ninth.
Clarke 10th — At Grinnell, Iowa: Daniel Miller ran a 28:11 for 24th place, leading the Clarke men to 10th overall at the Les Duke Invitational.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers win 2 — At Platteville, Wis.: Laken Groll delivered 12 kills in a 3-1 win over Olivet, and then the Pioneers won again with a 3-1 victory over Bethany Lutheran to improve to 8-2 on the year.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 1, MSOE 0 — At Milwaukee: Glorie Luwara scored in the 61st minute to power the Spartans (4-1).
Concordia (Wis.) 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Mequon, Wis.: Nate Miller made eight saves, but the Pioneers dropped to 2-1-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 1, St. Norbert 0 — At DePere, Wis.: The Pioneers locked down on defense and scored a road win.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Duhawks still unbeaten — At Tucker Courts: The Duhawks improved to 7-0 on the season with victories over Buena Vista and Nebraska Wesleyan.