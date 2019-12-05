Football season may be over, but Jim Bonifas and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue are still making big-time plays for the Rams.
All-state lineman Bonifas scored a team-high 17 points off the bench and all-state receiver Watkins-Hogue chipped in 13 in his first career start as a new-look Dubuque Senior team rallied late for a 62-57 season-opening basketball win over Davenport Central on Thursday at Nora Gym.
The Rams (1-0) may be the reigning Iowa Class 4A state runners-up, but there was a lot of turnover for this squad. Senior guard Cooper Medinger was the lone returning starter from a 2018-19 group that advanced to the program’s first state championship game in more than four decades.
Bonifas and senior forward Daquon Lewis are the only other holdovers who saw meaningful action during that memorable playoff run.
That lack of experience seemed to rear its head in the third quarter, when the Blue Devils (0-2) went on a 10-0 run for a 48-39 lead with 1:07 left in the frame.
Out of a timeout, Medinger swished a floater and Lewis had a fast-break dunk to cut Senior within 48-43 entering the fourth. The Rams then went on a 7-0 run in the final frame, capped by a Bonifas put-back, to tie things up at 52-all with 4 minutes to play.
“I give so much credit to the guys,” said Senior coach Wendell Eimers. “We were down nine and they just believed. We really stepped up.
“We just kept playing and I thought we played our best basketball in the final 2 minutes of the game.”
In the final 2 minutes, Central clung to a 57-56 lead when Lewis hit a pair of free throws to give the advantage back to the Rams. Senior then held the Demons scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Medinger added a pair of free throws in the final minute for a 60-57 lead. With 15 seconds remaining, Lewis and Medinger then teamed up for a steal, with the ball eventually finding its way to Watkins-Hogue up the floor for an uncontested layup and the game’s final score.
“It’s a blessing to have (veteran leaders) pushing us to do better,” said Watkins-Hogue, a 6-foot-1 junior who didn’t log any varsity minutes last year. “As a young team, them believing in us is what we need, so it’s always a blessing to have them.”
Senior’s win spoiled a stellar performance out of Central’s Emarion Lewis. He erupted for a game-high 29 points, with 22 coming in the second half. The Demons seemingly controlled most of the game, starting the contest off with a 6-0 run and building a 20-12 lead early in the second quarter.
Central’s foul and turnover troubles kept the Demons from closing the door. Central coughed the ball up 25 times to the Rams’ 14, and finished with 24 fouls to Senior’s 15. The Rams went into the bonus in both halves and scored 17 of their points from the free-throw line.
“For sure it was a team effort,” Bonifas said. “We have great leaders on this team, all the way around. We’re a young team, we’re going to make mistakes, but when everybody’s picking each other up, we’re going to get it done.”
Medinger finished with 10 points and twin brother Brock Medinger and Cain McWilliams added seven apiece to round out Senior.