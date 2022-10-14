The Iowa prep volleyball postseason tournament opens with regional competition on Monday in Class 3A, 2A and 1A.
The larger classes, 5A and 4A, begin on Tuesday.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Iowa prep volleyball postseason tournament opens with regional competition on Monday in Class 3A, 2A and 1A.
The larger classes, 5A and 4A, begin on Tuesday.
All roads lead to the state tournament’s new venue, Xtream Arena in Coralville, on Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.
Here is a capsule look at the bracket with area teams in Class 1A:
Monday’s first-round matches — Kee High (1-16) at West Central (7-13); Bellevue Marquette (3-16) at Calamus-Wheatland (15-15); Easton Valley (5-15) at Prince of Peace (11-16); Wyoming Midland (1-28) at North Cedar (20-8); Central Elkader (11-23) at Starmont (6-10); Maquoketa Valley (7-17) at North Linn (17-7); Edgewood-Colesburg (11-17) at Turkey Valley (16-15)
Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Kee/West Central winner at Don Bosco (22-10); Marquette/Wheatland winner vs. Easton Valley/Prince of Peace winner at Wheatland; Midland/North Cedar winner vs. Elkader/Starmont winner at North Cedar; Maquoketa Valley/North Linn winner vs. Ed-Co/Turkey Valley winner at North Linn
Semifinals on Monday, Oct. 24 —Hosted by Don Bosco and North Cedar
Final on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Hosted by highest-ranked team remaining
Bellevue Marquette stat leaders — Ella Tracy (92 kills, 1.7 kills per set), Elise Kilburg (173 assists, 3.3 per set), Megan Kremer (73 digs, 1.4 per set; 46 blocks)
Maquoketa Valley stat leaders — Haley Ronnebaum (135 kills, 2.1 per set), Keira Leytem (218 assists, 4.1 per set), Leah Reicher (52 blocks), Lili Bauers (268 digs, 4.2 per set)
Outlook — Bellevue Marquette and Maquoketa Valley will each be hard-pressed to get out of Monday’s first round. The Mohawks were swept by Calamus-Wheatland earlier this month. North Linn has dominated the recent series and hasn’t lost to the Wildcats since 2019. It would take surprising upsets for either of these local teams to advance, but they’ll certainly go down fighting.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.