Tommy Williams took a trip to Des Moines and his mind was essentially made up.
On Wednesday night, he made it official with a verbal commitment.
Williams, a defensive back from Dubuque Senior told Drake University football coach Todd Stepsis in a Zoom call on Wednesday night that he would be accepting an offer to join the program in the fall.
He announced his decision publicly via Twitter on Thursday after visiting the campus earlier this month.
“It went really well,” Williams said. “My family really liked it. I have an uncle and aunt who both graduated from there, so the family side of it, my parents and everybody were really behind it.
“And the staff was awesome. The DB coach, John Bloss, really convinced me that there was somewhere I could grow and develop as a player. At the end of the day, it’s a great academic school and I was blessed they gave me an opportunity to play on the team.”
Drake competes in the Division I non-scholarship Pioneer League. Williams, who plans to study business and enter a related field after college, will benefit from academic scholarships.
Williams, who also played running back for the Rams, projects as a defensive back for the Bulldogs. Williams said Bloss likes to rotate players between safety and cornerback.
“I played safety in high school but he talked about playing corner, too,” Williams said.
Williams was second on the team with two interceptions last season for the Rams. He made 15.5 tackles, seven solo, and two for a loss.
He ran the ball 68 times for 355 yards and two touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 190 yards on offense. He also returned a kickoff 32 yards and averaged 19 yards on two punt returns.
Williams averaged 3.3 points, 1.0 assist and 1.2 steals per game for the Rams’ basketball team this winter.
He ran track for Senior last spring, but decided to focus on preparing for his first college football season this year.
“Drake gave me a form, like a lifting program and some conditioning stuff to do,” said Williams, who could report to Des Moines in early July or wait until the start of training camp in August.
Drake is coming off a season in which it went 1-9 overall and 1-7 in the Pioneer League. Stepsis has led the program since 2018, following five seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator.