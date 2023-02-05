Dubuque Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins is scooped up by assistant coach Brandon Haas as head coach Chuck Haas looks on during last winter’s state tournament. The Mustangs placed seventh at Saturday’s Iowa Class 3A state dual tournament in Coralville.
It wasn’t the championship match, but ending on a win was still meaningful.
JoJo Lewis won by fall in just 44 seconds at 220 pounds, and Landon Reisen added a pin at 126 to add the exclamation point as eighth-seeded Dubuque Hempstead beat Ankeny Centennial, 40-27, in the Class 3A seventh-place match at the Iowa state dual tournament on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Second-seeded West Delaware wrestled top-seeded Osage in a championship dual that ended after the TH went to press. The Hawks were seeking their fifth straight title.
Lewis won all three of his matches by fall for the Mustangs, who lost to Southeast Polk (49-23) in the quarterfinals and West Des Moines Valley (42-27) in the consolation semifinals.
Ankeny Centennial won the first three matches to take a 15-0 lead on the Mustangs.
Top-ranked Josiah Schaetzle turned the tide at 160, winning by technical fall for the second time in three matches with a 19-4 win over Will Morris.
Cole Rettenmaier earned a 4-1win over Ari Ehlts at 170 before a Jaguars pin put Centennial in front, 21-8.
But the Mustangs won the next seven matches to put it out of reach.
Tate Woodruff, who wrestled his first varsity match just a few weeks ago, won a 22-7 technical fall over Jack Cahill at 195 and Lewis’ 44-second pin of Max Dickinson at 220 brought Hempstead within two points.
The Mustangs took the lead for good on Zach Conlon’s 7-3 win over Mitchell Grider at 285. Mitchell Pins (106) followed with a 3-2 decision over Cale Vandermark and Evan Bratten booked a 4-2 win over Cody Vandermark.
Mitchell Murphy won by injury default at 120 before Reisen slammed the door shut with a pin of Andrew Roland in 2:32.
Lewis, Bratten and Murphy won by fall and Schaetzle (160) won via technical fall for the Mustangs in their loss to Southeast Polk. Lewis, Pins and Murphy won by fall in the consolation semifinal loss to Valley.
West Delaware opened the tournament with a 47-18 victory over seventh-seeded Webster City in the quarterfinals. Blake Mather (145), Brent Yonkovic (152) and Brayden Maury (113) registered pins, and Jax Miller (126), Carson Turnis (138) won by technical fall for the Hawks.
Yonkovic, Logan Peyton (160), Will Ward (195), Cameron Geuther (285) and Maury won by fall in West Delaware’s 40-29 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the semifinals.
