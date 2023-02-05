02118022-statewrestlingconsolation6-sg.JPG
Dubuque Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins is scooped up by assistant coach Brandon Haas as head coach Chuck Haas looks on during last winter’s state tournament. The Mustangs placed seventh at Saturday’s Iowa Class 3A state dual tournament in Coralville.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

It wasn’t the championship match, but ending on a win was still meaningful.

JoJo Lewis won by fall in just 44 seconds at 220 pounds, and Landon Reisen added a pin at 126 to add the exclamation point as eighth-seeded Dubuque Hempstead beat Ankeny Centennial, 40-27, in the Class 3A seventh-place match at the Iowa state dual tournament on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

