There was no sinking feeling for Dubuque Hempstead when seeing the Iowa Class 5A state tournament bracket.
No nervous sweats, no worrisome anxiety. Nothing but pure excitement and joy for a team excited for the opportunity.
“The energy level is really high,” said Mustangs second-year coach Jacque Arensdorf, who leads eighth-seeded Hempstead (20-5) into a 5A state quarterfinal on Monday at 10 a.m. against top-seeded West Des Moines Dowling (21-2) at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. “We’re starting to really put together a lot of the skill set that we’ve been working on very hard. There’s a lot more strategy into our game and it’s been a really fun couple of weeks.”
The Maroons have become a state tournament staple over the last decade, reaching Cedar Rapids for the ninth consecutive season. However, Dowling’s best finish is runner-up in 2013 and the Maroons have been bounced in the quarterfinals the last three years.
“We know they’re obviously a tough opponent,” said senior Corinne Meier, a force at the net for the Mustangs and a Middle Tennessee State University commit. “They are one of the top teams in the state every year. We’re doing research on them and preparing the best we can and when Monday comes, we’ll be ready.”
So, on paper it reads as a mismatch. Top seed against bottom seed. No. 1 versus No. 8. But those are just numbers for the Mustangs, who are more than excited for the challenge.
“I’m expecting very high-quality volleyball out of them,” Arensdorf said. “We look forward to the challenge. It didn’t really matter who we ended up drawing, we’re excited for the opportunity to show how much talent this team has.”
Hempstead was last at state in 2017, losing to Ankeny Centennial in the quarterfinals and ending a run of three straight trips to state. Meier, Morgan Hawkins and Leah Moeller were freshmen on that squad, desperate to reach that level again before their careers came to a close.
“I think we’re all super pumped and just ready to be back,” said Meier, whose 392 kills on the year rank 11th in all of Iowa. “Leah, Moe and I have been there before, and it’s crazy that it started at state freshman year and now we’re ending it at state as seniors. We’re just so excited to show what we can do there.”
Arensdorf has posted a 40-19 record with the Mustangs over two seasons, and she was named Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Coach of the Year last week. Her staff includes Jake Schaefer, Kris Wright, Mandy Reisner and Alison Frederick.
“Just complete shock to be honest,” Arensdorf said of the honor. “We felt like we’re just doing our jobs and we absolutely love what we do. It’s an honor to be able to coach during this crazy year and we’re really excited to be able to just have a season. We have the most amazing staff and they’ve contributed so much to building our program. It’s definitely a team effort.”
It’s a team effort for the Mustangs on the coaching staff and on the floor, no doubt. But if Hempstead is going to pull off the upset, much of that success will come from the tremendous right arm of Meier.
“Corinne is one of the only kids on the team that remembers being there in 2017,” Arensdorf said. “She remembers that experience, and it makes it that much more special as a senior to bring your team there. She’s the type of kid that makes everyone around her better. She’s that big force of leadership for our team.”
Dowling’s only losses on the season are to fellow state qualifiers Ankeny (No. 2 seed) and Ankeny Centennial (No. 7).
The winner advances to the state semifinals on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to face the winner of No. 4 West Des Moines Valley (19-6) and No. 5 Iowa City Liberty (22-2).
“They are a very efficient team,” Arensdorf said. “They don’t make a lot of errors and run a very quick offense. The key to win for us is remembering each of the things that we’ve been talking about, and executing certain strategies. We’re really confident in this challenge we’re about to take on.”