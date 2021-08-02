In one of the most anticipated races of the season, everything seemed to line up perfectly.
The stands were full, the weather was terrific and the drivers were primed to put on a show in the Julien Dubuque Classic at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.
They did not disappoint.
In the 20-lap IMCA modified feature, Timmy Current, of Bernard,Iowa, didn’t hold the lead for long, but a late push to the checkered flag gave him the victory.
“That late caution — I know both of those guys and they were pretty antsy to win,” Current said. “When they started playing games in the middle of the track, I knew if I could just go back to my original mark, I might have a shot at it.”
Because he only led for such a small portion of the race, Current wasn’t completely sure he had won.
“To be honest with ya, I didn’t even realize it was the checkered flag,” he said. “It was pretty wild. I literally led maybe 100 feet, otherwise I was third all day.”
Dubuque’s Tyler Madigan and Davenport’s Spencer were neck-and-neck for the majority of the race, but a late spin-out allowed Current to pass them when it mattered most.
Madigan finished second, Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, took third, while Bryce Garnhart of Lanark, Ill. finished fourth. Joe Huenefeld of Freeport, Ill. came in fifth.
In a caution-filled 25-lap late model feature, Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld took home the $1,200 purse in the final race of the night.
A departure from Sherrill’s Ron Klein — who led through the first nine laps — paved the way for Merfeld to lead the majority of the way. Matt Ryan, of Davenport, and Logan Duffy, of Independence, battled hard to finish second and third, respectively. Sherrill’s Jeff Tharp placed fourth and Wheatland’s Justin Kay fifth.
Twelve-year-old Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, claimed the night’s first feature with a victory in the mini-late models. Brunscheen led wire-to-wire in the 10-lap race.
Cuba City, Wis., native Scott Busch came in second, with Ethan Kammerude of Hazel Green, Wis., placed third to round out an all-local top three. Maquoketa’s Kyle Pearson came in fifth.
Tipton’s Josh Starr took the checkered flag in the 10-lap sport compact feature, besting Joe Zrostlik of Long Grove. Darlington, Wis., native Zach Keister came in third; Cody Montgomery, of Tipton, fourth and Benton, Wis., native Eric Beau rounded out the top five.
Jimmy Doesher, of Hollandale, Wis., overcame a two-car pile and two early cautions to claim victory in the 15-lap IMCA hobby stock feature. Chad Rigby, of Madrid, came in second, while Fairfax’s Dakota Simonsen finished third and Dubuque native David Crimmins fourth. New Hampton’s Luke Schluetter rounded out the top five.
The 15-lap IMCA sportmod feature was a top-three local finish. Busch, of Cuba City, Wis., took the checkered flag, with Bernard’s Justin Becker coming in second and Tyler Soppel, of Sherrill, finishing third. Monticello’s Troy Bauer and Freeport, Ill., native Bob Silaggi came in fourth and fifth, respectively.
After a second-place showing in the sport compact, Zrostlik earned himself a feature victory in the 15-lap stock car race, besting Wilton’s David Brandles, who led the majority of the race. Tom Schmitt, of Independence, came in third; Wapello’s Scott Jordan fourth and Chase Zaruba, of Sabula, rounded out the top five.
The 123 entries in Sunday night’s Julien Dubuque Classic was the most the race has seen in recent memory. It’s also a night that Current won’t soon forget.
“Fair races are always the best,” he said. “Big crowds always come out and it’s always fun to put a show on for them. Win or lose, if you put a good show on, people will remember you and that’s what we always go for.”