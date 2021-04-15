Teaming together for the very first time, Western Dubuque’s upset of Iowa Class 1A No. 4-ranked Dubuque Wahlert on Thursday rested on the shoulders of Maddie Heiderscheit and Ellie McDermott.
No pressure or anything.
Not to worry, as the Bobcat juniors came through in their first match as doubles partners.
Heiderscheit and McDermott earned a 7-5, 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles over Lilah Takes and Wanti Du to lift WD to a 5-4 upset of the Golden Eagles at O’Connor Tennis Center.
“I think it helps that we’re friends outside of school,” McDermott said. “We communicate with each other and sort of have that bond. That helps us on the court. Once we got in the groove of playing together, it really started to work for us.”
The Bobcats evened up their record on the season at 2-2. While it may seem tough to play together for the first time, Heiderscheit and McDermott had to battle but were mostly in control in the deciding outcome.
“We just had to hit it where they weren’t,” Heiderscheit said. “Communication was key, too. We’ve watched each other with other players, and that has helped us get an idea of how the other plays.”
The contest was tied at 3-3 following singles. Heiderscheit earned a 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 victory at No. 4 over Du, and McDermott triumphed past Ava Graham at No. 5, 6-3, 6-1. Sara Horsfield also picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 6 for the Bobcats.
“I think since we’re young it kind of keeps us fresh,” McDermott said. “We get new people out every year and our lineup always has a different look. Coming together as a team is helping us right now. We really were able to come together.”
Horsfield and Lilli Wessels won at No. 3 doubles to also help the Bobcats to victory.
Claire Walker (1), Lindsay Cummer (2) and Takes (3) earned singles victories for the Eagles.
“They played great for the most part,” Wahlert coach Jim Fuerstenberg said. “We’ve got to cut down on our unforced errors, but the desire’s there for sure. So is the hustle. That’s really all I can ask for. Some of these student-athletes just haven’t played much varsity yet, so you’ll see the errors.”
Wahlert might fall in the rankings, but should rebound. The Eagles were playing without top No. 1 player Caroline Hutchinson and No. 6 Carrie Schmid, both gone on a youth retreat.
“Missing a couple players makes it a little tougher with everyone needing to step up a little bit,” Fuerstenberg said. “The other team was pretty good, give them credit. But if we practice a little more with some more aggressiveness in doubles, I think we’ll be OK.”