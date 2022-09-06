Coe College has been picked as the favorite to win the American Rivers Conference volleyball crown this season.
The Kohawks are also the choice of some of the best athletes of the tri-state area.
With eight local players on the roster, Coe has mined some of the top players in the TH coverage area — Grace Lueken (Wahlert), Ella Koloc (West Delaware), Lucie Lambe (Senior), Maggie Furlong (Galena), Maddy Maahs (Western Dubuque), JoAnna Voss (West Delaware), Kelsey Hansel (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Maddie Harris (Western Dubuque) — in hopes of dethroning Wartburg for the league title.
The University of Dubuque might have something to say about that, with its own group of top area players coming in as freshmen in Ashley Glennon (Hempstead), Alana McDermott (Senior) and Hailey Stich (Cuba City).
Here is a capsule look at the area small college volleyball programs this season:
AMERICAN RIVERS CONFERENCE
UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE
Coach — April Elsbernd (14th year, 193-211)
Last season — 12-18, 4-4 A-R-C
Key returning players — Darby Hawtrey (Grad., OH), Grace Hintze (Jr., OH), Kaylynn Murray (Sr., S), Emma Powell (Sr., OH), Katie Wright (Jr., DS/L), Ashlee Adler (Jr., OH)
Outlook — With six starters back in the fold and an influx of talented newcomers, the Spartans are hoping to make a leap after finishing fourth in the conference last season — they are predicted to place third behind Coe and Wartburg. Powell and Hawtrey received all-A-R-C honors last season, as Powell led the way with 374 kills and Hawtrey added 309. Murray delivered 358 assists and Wright 418 digs as the Spartans will boast experience this season. With talented newcomers in Glennon (OH), Stich (OH) and McDermott (DS/L), Dubuque has the chance to make that leap toward the top. Glennon led Hempstead and Stich fronted Cuba City in kills last season, while McDermott was the digs leader for the Rams.
LORAS COLLEGE
Coach — Kristy Duncan (third year, 27-14)
Last season — 21-11, 5-3 A-R-C
Key returning players — Sara Hoskins (Jr., S), Olivia Smith (Sr., MB), Cat Gleason (Soph., MB), Sam Stoffregen (Sr., DS), Talia McAtee (Sr., DS)
Outlook — The Duhawks lost four talented starters from last year’s third-place team, and they are predicted to place fourth this season. A trio of talented local and all-A-R-C players in Lyndsi Wilgenbusch (Western Dubuque), Liz Fleckenstein (Wahlert) and Krystal Tranel (Wahlert) have graduated, and that will make for a lot of lost production in hitting (Wilgenbusch and Fleckenstein) and defense (Tranel). Hoskins will be the key, as she set up those big swings last fall with 1,176 assists for an amazing 9.64 per set. Gleason is the top returning hitter with 211 kills last year, and Smith added 107. Stoffregen, a Galena High prep, had 315 digs a year ago and figures to pick up more of the slack on defense.
HEART OF AMERICA CONFERENCE
CLARKE UNIVERSITY
Coach — Chris Miron (14th year, 286-190)
Last season — 16-17, 11-8 Heart Conference
Key returning players — Rachel Haubert (Soph., OH), Maddy Melvin (Sr., OPP), Cora Vyhnanek (Sr., S), Rylie Bohanan (Jr., L/DS)
Outlook — Following a four-year hiatus that included two seasons leading the Dubuque Senior High School program, the second-most winningest coach in Clarke athletics history returns to the bench for the Pride. Miron collected 286 victories in his previous 13 seasons leading Clarke, and he has returned to a team needing to replace key pieces. Miron has been around the game nearly his entire life and should be able to get the Pride back in the hunt. Junior outside hitter Jessica Schaad figures to be a big help with her swings on the offensive end, while Vyhnanek will run the offense at setter and Bohanan will be crucial on defense.
WISCONSIN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
UW-PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Samantha Birkicht (fifth year, 53-67)
Last season — 13-16, 1-6 WIAC
Key returning players — Emma Carlson (Soph., OH), Abby Feldmann (Jr., S), Shea Lauria (Soph., L), Sam Rossetti (Sr., S)
Outlook — The Pioneers graduated three starters from last season and will face a tough challenge in moving forward in the always tough WIAC. UW-P finished at the bottom of the standings last fall and is predicted to place seventh out of eight teams this season. Carlson was just one behind the team’s leading hitter last year with 303 kills and she is primed to be an impact player for the Pioneers for the next few years. Feldmann (615 assists) and Rossetti (398 assists) engineered the offense together last year and will be expected to do the same.
