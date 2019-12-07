MADISON, Wis. — UCLA was a long way from home. But Mac May was right in her own backyard, and a heavy Dubuque contingent was treated to one memorable volleyball match from the Wahlert alum.
The Bruins junior outside hitter and 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year finished with a match-high 20 kills with just one error as No. 24 UCLA swept Notre Dame, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-20, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the UW Field House.
“This was the perfect place to be, considering a lot of my family hasn’t been able to see me play (college volleyball) in person,” said May, who also had nine digs and just one serve receive error on 12 attempts. With 39 swings, she finished with a match-high .487 kill rate. “Family, friends, people that have raised me my whole life — and to have the team see where I’m from was really cool.
“It’s amazing just to be back home. Being here is one of the more amazing opportunities that I’ve had. I’m kind of happy that it’s later in my career so I could work on a few things and put on a good show for them. But I’m just really happy that it all worked out like this, and I’m really happy with how the team played today.”
UCLA (19-11) advanced to today’s second-round match against No. 4 Wisconsin. The Badgers (22-6) swept Illinois State in Friday’s other first round match in Madison.
May is no stranger to volleyball success in the Midwest. As a senior, she guided the Golden Eagles to a 2016 Iowa state volleyball championship. She was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year that season, finishing second all-time on Wahlert’s career kills list and earning several national recognitions for her play.
But at the Division I level, May had to evolve her game to stay at the top. Bruins coach Michael Sealy said the player taking the floor in Wisconsin on Friday is much more advanced than the version of May he recruited back during her prep days.
“She’s made an exponential jump,” said Sealy. “I think she’s always been really, really talented, and I think a lot of people with that level of talent rely on that talent. But I think she’s added a level of attention and engagement to hone her craft. She’s got an unbelievable ceiling, and she’s put in the focused work and she’s really diligent on going on that path. Not everyone does that.”
May eased slowly into the match, without taking a single swing through the first 25 points. But when her moment finally came, she hammered an open-net, back-row attack for a point — drawing gasps from the Madison-based crowd.
From there, the match was a throwback to May performances Dubuquers grew awfully fond of not very long ago — a steady mix of power and finesse that the Fighting Irish couldn’t contain. She added three more kills as UCLA went on a 6-1 run to get set point of Set 1, 24-14, and teammate Emily Ryan put the opener away three plays later with a kill out of the middle.
The Bruins were a little more sluggish to start the second set, spotting Notre Dame a 5-2 lead. Devon Chang served UCLA on a 5-0 run for a 19-15 lead. May rotated back to the front two plays later and managed three more kills to put the Bruins to set point, 24-19, and served the game-winner to give UCLA a 2-0 lead in the match.
May then had five kills over the Bruins’ first 10 points in Set 3, but the Irish held tough, playing to a 19-17 deficit late in the frame. May crushed a ball on the right side to give serve back to UCLA, the start of a 6-2 Bruins run to close out the sweep.
Tristin Savage’s kill put UCLA to match point, and after a diving save by May on the next point, Savvy Simo clinched the victory with a tool off the Notre Dame block.
Simo (an outside hitter like May) finished with 11 kills and no errors for the Bruins, who had 47 kills and just eight errors for a .371 team kill percentage.
“Their (outside hitters) are very good and I think they both played exceptionally well tonight,” Irish coach Mike Johnson said of May and Simo. “Their (outsides) are very good and I wish Wisconsin the best of luck against them.”
A win today will propel UCLA to the Sweet Sixteen. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the UW Field House.