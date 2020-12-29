Iowa’s dreams of a perfect season ended seven games in.
The No. 10-ranked Hawkeyes’ hopes of an undefeated Big Ten season suffered a fatal blow on Christmas night.
But, everything else Iowa (7-2, 1-1) wants to achieve this season is still ahead. That road continues with tonight’s home contest against 19th-ranked Northwestern (6-1, 3-0).
“You go on the road in the Big Ten and teams are losing left and right on the road. It’s not like any game is given. It’s what this league is going to be,” Iowa’s Connor McCaffery said. “There’s going to be big games you win, there’s going to be games you lose, there’s games you’re going to have won that you lose and there’s going to be games that you shouldn’t win that you do. It’s the way a season goes.
“We’ve had games like this in my career, but it’s just all about the mentality of next game on the schedule and being focused. Every team presents a new challenge and Northwestern presents completely different things than Minnesota did.”
The Hawkeyes are coming off a 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota on Christmas — a game in which Iowa led by seven with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
“I think when you have the kind of game we had the other night, I think the guys take responsibility for that. I haven’t seen a lot of finger pointing, blaming the coaches, blaming each other, the refs,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I think it’s accountability. We as coaches and we as players, we accept that collectively and then we try to improve and get better.
“I think that’s what we’ve always tried to do, and I think that’s what’s happened the last couple days. Guys in the locker room have been very professional, as you would’ve expected and that’s what you kind of expect from a veteran club, that they’ll be able to understand what we can’t do and what we should have done and make the necessary correction the next time we take the floor, and then consistently execute them.”
Iowa leads the all-time series against the Wildcats, 119-60, and has won 11 of the last 14 meetings — including each of the last four. The Hawkeyes are 69-18 all-time against Northwestern in Iowa City, and are 6-0 in such contests since 2013.
But, Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1967-68 season.
“One of the biggest things is they’re playing like they have something to prove,” said Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp. “They didn’t have as good of a season last year as they would have hoped, but they have a lot of guys shooting the ball really well and you can tell they’re connected.
“You can just tell the way that they’re playing defensively, the way that they’re moving the ball on offense, they’re playing connected and they’re playing like they have something to prove. They want to be that team that’s mentioned at the top of the league, so it’s a good test for us and I’m excited for it.”
Northwestern leads the Big Ten in 3-point defense (.275), is second in scoring defense (62.3) and 3-point shooting (.422).
Miller Kopp leads the Wildcats at 15.1 points per game. Boo Buie averages 14.4 points and is third in the Big Ten with 5.3 assists per game.
Iowa leads the conference in 3-pointers per game (10.7) while Northwestern is second at 10.0.
Iowa’s defense has suffered lapses at times this season, and they proved costly in losses to both Minnesota and top-ranked Gonzaga (99-88). In contrast, Iowa limited Purdue to just 55 points in its Big Ten opener.
“The biggest word is consistency,” Wieskamp said. “We’ve done a really good job of locking in on our home court, but our two losses away from home, we haven’t locked into the game plan. I think early on in games they make a run or we just do some uncharacteristic things and we continue to make mistakes. We can’t let one mistake become two. We’ve got to lock in and really correct those mistakes early on in games, that way it’s not affecting us in late-game situations.”
Tonight marks the first time in the series history that both teams are ranked, but Iowa has won seven straight games at home against ranked opponents — the longest such streak in program history during the AP poll era (beginning 1948-49).
Luka Garza leads the country in scoring (28.8) and at 19 games, he holds the Big Ten’s longest streak of consecutive 20-point games in league play over the last three decades.
Garza scored his 1,000th career conference point in the loss at Minnesota, joining Roy Marble, Ronnie Lester and Greg Stokes as they only Hawkeyes to reach that mark. He is 42 points away from passing Aaron White for second on the all-time list, and 299 away from Marble.
Wieskamp needs 35 more to become the 50th Hawkeye to reach 1,000 career points.
Iowa leads the nation in scoring (95.1) and leads the Big Ten in rebounding (43.0), turnover margin (+5.78) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3). The Hawkeyes are second in assists (22) and third in blocks (5.0).