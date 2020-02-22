DES MOINES -- Adler Kramer matched his seed.
Sawyer Nauman far exceeded his.
Evan Wulfekuhle went out the way he wanted.
All three finished their seasons odd.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Kramer won his 120-pound fifth-place match while Western Dubuque’s Nauman, seeded 13th at 195, rallied in the closing seconds to take home a seventh-place medal during the consolation finals of the Iowa Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Nauman was joined on the medal stand by teammate Jonathan Savolt, who placed eighth at 285.
“It’s fantastic coming out with a win there,” Kramer said. “There’s a big difference between fifth and sixth. I wanted to end on a win.”
Maquoketa’s Abraham Michel (170) closed his career with a fourth-place medal in Class 2A while Dyersville Beckman’s Evan Wulfekuhle (182) is bringing home a fifth-place medal in 1A.
“I knew it was my last match ever, so I really just wanted to make sure I ended on a good note,” said Wulfekuhle, who won by technical fall over Missouri Valley’s Nick Haynes to finish his senior season 38-5. “I went out there and gave it everything I had to make sure that would happen.”
West Delaware’s Wyatt Voelker (195) was third in 2A and was joined in the evening sessions’ Grand March by teammates Cael Meyer (sixth at 160), Jared Voss (fifth at 170), Jack Neuhaus (eighth at 182), Christian Nunley (eighth at 220) and Carson Petlon (sixth at 285).
West Delaware, which was trying to sweep the team titles for the second consecutive season, was third in the team standings entering the championship session.
Kramer, a two-time qualifier who was seeded fifth, bounced back from a loss to win a 5-4 decision over Ankeny’s Cael Cox in the 120-pound fifth-place match. He finished his junior season 31-9.
“That was a great tournament for me,” he said. “I wish I could have finished higher, but we’ve got to build on for next year. And next year we’re going to be on top of that podium.”
Nauman capped his return season to the sport with a seventh-place medal. Trailing Cedar Falls’ seventh-ranked Collin Bohnenkamp, 4-2, late, Nauman hit a throw in short time to win a 7-4 decision.
“I didn’t know I got the back points for sure, I couldn’t hear the ref,” Nauman said. “The funny thing is, at practice I’ll mess around throwing people. I never thought I’d actually have to win a match throwing somebody.”
Nauman, who before this season hadn’t wrestled since the 2013 AAU state tournament, finished the season 21-11.
“At first I came down here just happy to be here. I wasn’t even supposed to be here,” said Nauman, who was seeded third at last weekend’s district meet.
Savolt ran out of time in his seventh-place match at 285. Savolt, who ends his senior season 28-5, nearly had West Des Moines Dowling’s Charlie Nank turned for what could have been a match-ending pin before time expired. Nank won, 6-2.
Michel had a similar close call in his Class 2A 170-pound third-place match. Trailing, 4-3, Michel appeared to get the reversal, but a second after the final whistle had sounded.
A two-time state qualifier, Michel placed fourth for his first state medal and ended his senior season 38-7.
West Delaware’s hopes for a sweeping the team titles suffered a fatal blow on Friday night, but two of the Hawks’ six medalists rebounded to finish odd.
Top-ranked Wyatt Voelker bounced back from his semifinal loss to win twice on Saturday, including a late comeback to top Carlisle’s Gabe Hemstead, 12-9, for third place at 195 pounds.
“Last night will be a moment that sticks with me forever. It crushed my dreams,” Voelker said. “But my coaches told me to come back and get the next best thing. That’s what I did. I came back and got third for my team. My coaches and teammates mean the world to me, so I had to come back and get the next best thing.”
Jared Voss, who suffered a 7-2 loss to Michel in the consolation semifinals, pinned Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Liebe in 3 minutes and 33 seconds to finish fifth.
West Delaware’s Jack Neuhaus (182) and Christian Nunley (220) placed eighth, while Cael Meyer (160) and Carson Petlon (285) took sixth.
Of the Hawks’ 12 state qualifiers, only Neuhaus and Evan Woods (126) are seniors.
“It’s a tough battle down here every year. We got 10 of those kids coming back and they learned some valuable lessons down here, so we’ll just take what we learned and try to build off it,” West Delaware coach Jeff Voss said. “Overall it was a good state tournament. It was a long four days. We had a lot of ups and downs.”