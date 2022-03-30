Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott capped her sophomore basketball season at Clarke University by being selected an NAIA honorable mention all-American last week.
The 5-foot-7 guard increased her scoring average by nearly a full point to contribute 12.4 points per game as the second-leading scorer for the Pride for the second straight season. She started all 36 games, played 29.3 minutes per game and also averaged 7.3 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game.
McDermott shot 45.8% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range, and 79.8% from the free throw line while helping the Pride sweep the Heart of America Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships to qualify for the NAIA national tournament.
McDermott earned first-team all-conference honors after making the second team as a freshman. She finished in fourth in the voting for the conference player of the year award.
“Nicole is more than deserving of being placed on the list with the best players in the country,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “For Nicole to be able to be one of the leaders on this team, play to win without any other focus, and be able to be as efficient statistically as she is, this accolade comes as no surprise.”
McDermott extended the Pride’s run of all-American selections to five seasons. She is Clarke’s first guard to receive all-America mention since Morgan Pitz accomplished the feat in 2019-20.
McDermott and all but two of the players who saw playing time during the 2021-22 season are expected to return for next season.
Harris goes off for Rebels — Calvin Harris, who missed most of the month of March with an oblique injury, returned to the University of Mississippi baseball team’s starting lineup on Tuesday and went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs in a 20-3 victory over North Alabama. The sophomore from Western Dubuque started in left field for the No. 9-ranked Rebels, who improved to 17-7.
National champion Badgers coming to Dubuque — The defending NCAA Division I volleyball national champion Wisconsin Badgers will play the University of Northern Iowa in a spring volleyball match at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the Stoltz Sports Center on the campus of the University of Dubuque. Tickets became available on Monday but have already sold out.
Wisconsin finished last season with a 31-3 record overall, and 17-3 mark in Big Ten play en route to an NCAA championship victory over Nebraska last December in Columbus, Ohio. UNI finished last season with a 12-19 mark overall and 7-11 record in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Duax brothers earn academic honors — Former Dubuque Hempstead standouts Connor and Max Duax represented Upper Iowa University on the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s All-Academic Team. Connor Duax, a senior, was also named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. Max Duax is a junior.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
The Duax brothers helped the Peacocks to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Central Regional and finished with a 26-6 record.
UD’s Cavanagh earns A-R-C honor — University of Dubuque junior catcher Cayla Cavanagh earned the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week award on Tuesday. The Roscoe, Ill., native went 3-for-6 with two home runs, two RBIs, three runs scored and a double as the Spartans (13-3, 1-1 A-R-C) split a doubleheader with No. 22-ranked Wartburg.
Doyle honored again — For the second straight week and the third time this season, the Midwest Lacrosse Conference named the University of Dubuque’s Ryan Doyle as its defensive player of the week. The Brighton, Mich., native had 19 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers in two games. Doyle leads the league and NCAA Division III in caused turnovers.
Ganshirt off to fast start — Wartburg College’s Jackie Ganshirt, a Wahlert grad, opened her final season of collegiate outdoor track with a 56.95 in the 400 meters at the University of Miami Hurricane Invitational this weekend. She finished 11th out of 26 runners and was the top Division III runner in the field with a time that ranks No. 2 in the country in her division.
Ganshirt also anchored the 4x400 to the top Division III time in the country, a 3:52.20, to place sixth overall in Miami. During the indoor season, she collected the sixth all-American honor of her collegiate career.
Duhawks to run at Stanford — Loras College’s Kassie Parker and Mike Jasa will be racing at Stanford University in California this weekend. Parker will attempt to set the NCAA Division III 10,000 meter record, and Jasa is looking for an all-time list performance in the 800. Parker was recently named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Most Outstanding Women’s Track Performer at the NCAA Division III indoor meet.
Augsburg falls in Frozen Four semifinals — The Augsburg University men’s hockey team dropped a 5-1 decision to eventual national champion Adrian (Mich.) in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Frozen Four in Lake Placid, N.Y. The Auggies — whose roster includes Dubuque native Nick Woodward, a senior defenseman — finished the season with a 25-5-0 record.
Montag to Grand View — East Dubuque senior Ben Montag will continue his basketball career at Grand View University in Des Moines this fall. After recovering from a broken foot, he averaged 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while earning first-team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference accolades.
Sieverding selects Grand View — Bellevue multi-sport standout Colby Sieverding will play football at Grand View University in the fall. He ran 137 times for 684 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 475 yards as a senior this fall. On defense, Sieverding made 21 tackles and had one interception. He also returned 13 kicks for 303 yards and five punts for 53 yards.
Broshous to Loras —Stockton High School senior Ian Broshous will continue his football career at Loras College in the fall. The playmaking running back/safety will sign his national letter of intent Monday.