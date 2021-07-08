They may have been in opposing dugouts and had very different emotions at the end of the game, but Dubuque Senior coach Kevin Steines and Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz hit the nail on the head after Thursday’s Class 5A Region 7 quarterfinal thriller.
Hempstead rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal the victory from the Rams, 3-2, at Hempstead.
“Everybody here got their money’s worth tonight,” Steines said. "It was one heck of a girls softball game.”
“That was a very well-played, exciting high school softball game,” Loeffelholz said. "It’s intracity, the crowd was big and each team played like it could be their last game tonight.”
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the teams battled to a tight contest as both Hempstead and Senior were playing some of their best ball of the year heading into Thursday. The Mustangs had won seven of their last eight contests, while the Rams had won six of eight.
Senior got on the board first in the top of the second when Samantha McDonald laced an 0-2 pitch over the right field fence for a solo home run for an early 1-0 advantage. Josie Potts followed with a double to left, but was left stranded on the basepaths.
Starting pitchers Meredith Gatto for Senior and Peyton Paulsen for Hempstead looked like poised veterans in the circle despite each being only sophomores.
Paulsen did not allow another runner to reach second base until the fifth, while Gatto was able to hold down a potent Hempstead offense until the final inning.
“Both teams did what they needed to do to win the ballgame, Hempstead just waited until the very end,” Steines said.
After getting the first two outs in the fourth inning, Gatto briefly lost control and loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batsmen. She quickly regained composure and coaxed a fly out to preserve her team’s slim 1-0 lead.
The Ram’s played flawless defense behind the young starting pitcher, highlighted by defensive gems by Aubree Steines and Sophie Link. Gatto helped her own cause with a sliding catch in foul territory.
The game remained 1-0 into the seventh inning when the Rams tacked on another run. Lacey King led off with a double to left and advanced to third on Brylee Gaherty’s sacrifice bunt. Rayghan Hansen followed with bunt single to put runners on first and third. After a strikeout, courtesy runner Myrissa McGrane scored on a wild pitch to give the Rams a 2-0 lead. They had an opportunity to add another, but Paulsen induced Steines to ground out to end the inning.
“We really worked hard to get that insurance run, but I guess we needed one more,” Kevin Steines said.
Hempstead’s offense finally came to life at just the right time.
Kate Meuhring led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and leadoff hitter Mady Pint hit a double down the right field line, just out of Senior right-fielder Gaherty’s reach. With runners on second and third, Gatto struck out Carleigh Hodgson for the second out.
Steines elected to intentionally walk Hempstead leading hitter Lydia Ettema to load the bases for Chandler Houselog, two players Steines knows very well.
“(Houselog) plays with my daughter on travel team and I know what both she and Lydia can do,” he said. "In that situation with two outs and runners on second and third, it’s gonna be automatic. There was no disrespect there.”
Whether Houselog felt disrespected is unknown, but what she did do is deliver. The freshman knocked a clutch two-run single to right to tie the game at two apiece.
“I was excited but nervous,” Houselog said. “I worked a ton in the offseason, so I knew it was my time to shine. I could hear my team cheering so I knew they believed in me. When I got the hit, I was just so happy."
The Mustangs’ next hitter, Brooke Hanson wasted no time continuing the heroic comeback. The senior outfielder, hit a sharp one-hopper that deflected off Gatto’s glove as she raced to first and Ettema scored the game-winning run.
“Two outs, runners on second and third, I was pretty excited and nervous,” Hanson said.
Hanson said Houselog’s game-tying hit boosted her confidence coming into the at-bat.
“One-hundred percent,” she said. “Our energy was up all game, but that just boosted everything to another level.”
Steines reminded his team how far they’ve come since playing Hempstead at the beginning of the year.
“We played them the first games of the season and they beat us 10-0 and 10-5,” he said. "The improvement that we’ve made throughout the year – every one of them believed coming into this game that we could win. That’s all you could ask for.”
Loeffelholz hopes this momentum will carry over to Saturday night’s matchup with Class 5A No. 5-ranked Pleasant Valley in Bettendorf.
“I like to say good teams find a way to win, so hopefully that cements to us that we are a good team,” he said. “We have shown that we can beat anyone if we play Mustang ball, so we're looking to go down there Saturday and see what we can do.”