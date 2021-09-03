After a 7-3 record in 2019 and a third-place finish in the American Rivers Conference, the University of Dubuque football team played just one game in the pandemic-shortened schedule last spring. The remaining three contests on its schedule were wiped out due to COVID-19 concerns.
As Saturday’s season-opening kickoff approaches, the Spartans are ready for a full slate of games this fall.
Here is a capsule look at the 2021 University of Dubuque Spartans football team:
Head coach — Stan Zweifel (13th season, 69-44, 55-30 A-R-C)
2020 record — 1-0
2019 record — 7-3 overall, 6-2 A-R-C (third place)
Season opener — Saturday vs. Marietta (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Key returning players — Elliot Pipkin (6-2, 195, Sr., WR); Jacob Keller (6-3, 195, Sr., QB); Adam Steingraber (6-1, 205, Sr., LB); Karletty Faamatuainu (5-10, 255, Sr., TE); Trea Samifua (6-2, 300, Sr., DL); Marshon Crowder (6-1, 205, Sr., LB); Tyler Geiman (6-1, 170, Jr., DB); Javion Caldwell (6-6, 295, Sr., OL); Jordan LaBelle (5-10, 175, Sr., WR), Tiger Geeslin (6-0, 215, Sr., RB)
Outlook — The Spartans were coming off consecutive 7-3 seasons in 2018 and 2019 heading into the 2020 condensed schedule, so there’s little doubt that Zweifel’s group is champing at the bit for Saturday’s season opener. Dubuque is predicted by the coaches to finish third in the conference behind 2019 co-conference champions Central and Wartburg. The Spartans received 47 points in the preseason poll, behind Central’s 64 and Wartburg’s 56.
Offensively, the Spartans return seven starters from the 2019 squad and will have solid senior leadership all around. Senior Keller will be leading the charge at quarterback and is looking to create an impact after his debut season was limited to just one game last year. The same is true for highly touted fifth-year running back, Geeslin, who also saw his first season at UD cut short. Pipkin (415 yards, three touchdowns in 2019) and LaBelle (342 yards, two touchdowns) give Keller some reliable targets at the wide receiver position, and Faamatuainu looks to play a more prominent role this season at tight end. Freshman receiver and Dubuque Senior grad Hunter Preston is also expected to see some valuable time at receiver. Caldwell, who netted 385 yards a game in 2019, will be the unquestioned leader of the offensive line.
Like the offense, UD returns seven starters from 2019. Dubuque Hempstead grad, Crowder, returns after a second-team all-conference selection in 2019 in which he compiled 49 tackles and 4 ½ sacks. He will be joined at linebacker by veteran Steingraber, who had 37 tackles and one interception in 2019. Seniors Samifua (seven tackles in 2019) and Danny Petrela will lead the charge up front on the defensive line, while UD’s secondary will feature junior Northern Michigan transfer Geiman, along with three underclassmen.
Schedule — Sept. 4: MARIETTA; Sept. 11: at UW La Crosse; Sept. 18: at Luther; Oct. 2: BUENA VISTA; Oct. 9: at Nebraska Wesleyan; Oct. 16: SIMPSON; Oct. 23: at Wartburg; Oct. 30: COE; Nov. 6: CENTRAL; Nov. 13: LORAS