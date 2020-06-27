The Clarke University women’s basketball team is going to get a taste of playing at the highest level this winter.
Pride coach Courtney Boyd on Friday unveiled the program’s schedule for the 2020-21 season, which is highlighted by a Nov. 7 exhibition game against NCAA Division I power Stanford.
“This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for our team and we are looking forward to experiencing what it is like to compete against the highest level of basketball played at the college level,” Boyd said in a release from the university. “We are very much looking forward to the Stanford opportunity.
“Coach Tempie Brown and I have kept in touch with each other since we met at a recruiting event, and it has been nice to pick her brain throughout the last few years. We were talking basketball jargon and I asked her what it would take to schedule an exhibition with them. The next day we started the process of getting on their schedule.”
Clarke will play another NCAA D-I exhibition game earlier that week, facing off against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Milwaukee. Clarke’s roster includes six players who hail from the eastern side of Wisconsin, and three from northeastern Illinois.
“We’re excited for all of our Wisconsin families that they’ll be able to make the trip to Milwaukee and watch a game close to home,” Boyd said.
The Pride went 25-7 overall last season, 18-6 in the Heart of America Conference, and qualified for the NAIA national tournament for the second consecutive season.
Clarke will open with its season-opening Holiday Inn Express Tip-Off Classic on Oct. 24-25.
In addition to the 19-game league slate, the Pride will also play host to non-conference opponent Columbia College while visiting University of St. Francis (Ill.), Judson University, Indiana Wesleyan University, Taylor University, Park University, William Woods University and Our Lady of the Lake University.
“We are hoping that we are going to get to play our full schedule this year as our non-conference opponents were scheduled to prepare us for March,” Boyd said. “With the NAIA becoming all one division we knew we were going to have to play teams in multiple regions. There are a few weekends that we will be playing back to back days, but with an older team this season, it will be a good challenge for us.”