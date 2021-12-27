Four members of the Dubuque Fighting Saints have been selected to participate in the BioSteel All-American Game next month.
Kenny Connors, Stephen Halliday and Connor Kurth and goaltender Paxton Geisel will be among the USHL’s top draft-eligible talent participating in the event Jan. 17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The game will be broadcast at 3 p.m. on NHL Network.
Halliday, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward from Glenwood, Md., leads the USHL in scoring with 17 goals and 42 points through the first 25 games of the season. The Ohio State University recruit ranks third in franchise history during the Tier I era, which began in 2010-11, with 128 points in 123 games and is on pace to pass Seamus Malone (131 from 2012-15) and Shane Sooth (144 from 2010-13) later this season.
Halliday began his USHL career with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces and has accumulated 162 points in 178 career games.
Kurth, a 5-11, 207-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., ranks third on the USHL scoring chart with 16 goals and 36 points in 25 games. The University of Minnesota recruit has 31 goals and 77 points in 52 career USHL games.
Connors, a 6-1, 195-pound forward from Glen Mills, Pa., ranks 20th on the USHL scoring list with 10 goals and 25 points in 25 games. The University of Massachusetts commit has played 77 career USHL games and has 13 goals and 43 points.
Geisel, a 6-1, 185-pound goaltender from Estevan, Saskatchewan, ranks second in the USHL with 11 victories, 11th with a 3.00 goals against average and 18th with a .884 save percentage. The University of Denver recruit has won his last nine decisions, second on the Saints’ all-time Tier I list behind only Artt Brey’s 12-game streak in 2012-13.
The annual BioSteel All-American Game, which began in 2012, has seen 215 alumni selected in the NHL Draft. That includes 46 first round picks.