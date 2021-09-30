DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Frank Thomas feels like a little kid every time he turns off Lansing Road onto the short gravel road leading up to the Field of Dreams movie site.
It first happened nearly a decade ago, when the first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer visited the diamond for a charity softball event. That same magic overcame him in mid-August as part of the Fox broadcast of the MLB at Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
And, those feelings prompted Thomas to become involved on an everyday basis as the chief executive officer of This is Heaven, LLC, which will oversee the iconic facility. The new ownership group also includes former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Dan Evans and Chicago developer and entrepreneur Rick Heidner.
“When you turn that corner and see the baseball field open up in a cornfield, you just light up,” Thomas said following an introductory press conference Thursday afternoon announcing his group’s investment in the property. “I know the guys from the White Sox and Yankees didn’t know what to expect when they got here, but they were overwhelmed when they first saw it.
“It was a spectacular event by Major League Baseball and Fox. They did an unbelievable job. They hit a grand slam. It was the biggest thing to happen to Major League Baseball in over 25 years. Even bigger than the World Series, because the whole world gravitated to that one event. Everything about that game delivered, and it touched my heart.”
Thomas, nicknamed “the Big Hurt,” played in five MLB All-Star Games and won consecutive American League MVP awards before retiring in 2009. He entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, his first season of eligibility, and currently serves as a television studio analyst for the White Sox on a local basis and Fox nationally.
He believes his involvement in the Field of Dreams can make an impact on the game, especially at the youth level. Initial plans call for an adjacent complex to host high-level tournaments.
“I feel like I’m a piece of this because I’ve been here so many times for charity events, and I’ve watched it grow so much over the years,” Thomas, 53, said. “I started to think, ‘I need to be a bigger part of this,’ so Rick and I got together and figured it out.
“I’m so happy to be a part of this and so happy to have the opportunity to do this and help this continue to grow. Baseball has been my life, and I feel like I need a project like this to continue to grow my own legacy.”
The 61-year-old Evans, who served as the Dodgers’ GM from 2001-04, feels a deep connection to the field as well. In the late 1980s, his parents learned about a little movie being made in Dyersville, hopped in the car and hung out at the filming sites and met several of the actors.
Then, 2½ years ago, his mother encouraged him to become involved in the movie site before she passed away from cancer.
“I’ve always tried to figure out exactly what it is about this place that makes it so special,” Evans said. “The magic is that it’s something different for everybody. Whatever they perceive it to be, we want to make sure we continue to be that place. We don’t want to overgrow it or become something we’re not.
“The most important thing is, when they come off the road, we want them to see this and feel really good. We want them to have the feeling that, ‘I’m back at the dock. I’m OK.’”
The Major League Baseball game at the temporary stadium adjacent to the movie site rekindled interest in the Field of Dreams — both the movie and its Dyersville location. Keith Rahe, the president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said the number of visitors to the field has tripled since the baseball world’s spotlight hit the community.
“In 1989, when they filmed the movie here, it was like the Lord opened the sky and gave us a gift. It was a matter of, ‘Ok, now what do we do with it?’” said Rahe, who immediately formed the group of Ghost Players whose appearances at the movie site added to the charm and attracted visitors from around the globe. “I honestly feel like the MLB game last month was our second gift.
“We all saw the magic and how it was embraced on Aug. 12. We want to continue to bring that kind of notoriety and excitement to the region. At the same time, everybody wants the field to maintain the sanctity it has, but yet develop in other ways for more people to come here, like the youth baseball tournaments. Frank and his group understand that, which is why I think it’s the perfect group to take this to a whole new level.”