Greg and Jeff Gard have undoubtedly put tiny Cobb, Wis., on the map.
Natives of the small southwest Wisconsin town of about 450 people, the Gards are earning national recognition for their terrific seasons leading two prolific basketball programs.
Greg led the Wisconsin Badgers to a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season championship after a rough start and was on track to receive a berth into the NCAA Tournament before the COVID-19 outbreak struck, while younger brother Jeff powered UW-Platteville to a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The brothers were each named Coach of the Year in their conferences this season, and both received District Coach of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
“The first thing to realize is that success can happen anywhere and can come from anywhere,” Greg told Letsgopioneers.com. “I have always looked at being from a small town and high school as a huge advantage, because we have both had to climb our way, pay our dues, work hard, and find the right mentors.”
Both brothers graduated from Iowa-Grant High School and UW-Platteville on their way to successful coaching careers. Greg earned his undergraduate degree in 1995, then a masters in 2007 from UW-Platteville. Jeff earned his undergraduate degree as a Pioneer in 2001 and masters in 2005.
Greg began his coaching career in 1990 at Southwestern High School in Hazel Green as the eighth grade boys basketball coach, hired by the late Jim Nedelcoff. He moved up as a varsity assistant a year later and then in 1993 took assistant jobs at both Platteville High School and at UW-Platteville. Following the 1993-94 campaign, legendary coach Bo Ryan offered Greg a full-time coaching position with the Pioneers.
Greg remained at UW-P until 1999, leaving for an assistant job under Ryan at UW-Milwaukee for two seasons. He then joined his mentor with the Badgers as associate head coach for 14 years through 2015 until Ryan retired. Greg was named interim head coach with the Badgers for a season before officially getting the job in March 2016.
“Greg knows why we do drills the way we do them,” Ryan told UWBadgers.com in 2014. “Why we do things in a game the way we do them. He understands the personalities and the interactions of the players. Greg’s a guy that knows the teams in the league, works extremely hard at scheduling, which is a very difficult job. Scouting reports. He just does it all.”
To start his career, Jeff was hired by legendary coach Jerry Petitgoue to lead the junior high squad at Cuba City. After also having a stint at Southwestern High, Jeff took an assistant job at Lakeland College under Paul Combs, who took over for the Pioneers in 2003 and Jeff followed.
After six years as the lead assistant, Jeff was named head coach of the Pioneers in the spring of 2009 and has led the program to three straight NCAA appearances and three WIAC titles.
“At a young age I always knew I wanted to pursue a career in athletics,” Jeff said. “Once I saw my 40 time and vertical, I knew being a professional athlete was out of the question. Having our dad coach us growing up and having outstanding high school coaches in football, basketball and baseball, I was able to see first-hand how much of a positive impact a coach could make on the student-athletes’ life.”
The brothers have both overcome some struggles on the bench. Four years ago, the Pioneers finished dead last in the WIAC, while a year later Greg saw the Badgers finish below .500 and miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years. The brothers leaned on each other to steer things in the right direction.
“It took me a while to connect with Greg during our struggles,” Jeff said. “I was more concerned about wins and losses than making sure our student-athletes were developing as men. It wasn’t until Greg and I talked that he reminded me to make sure we are doing the little things well, not cutting corners and make this experience about the student-athlete. At the end of the day, he was making sure I stayed true to who I was and continue to believe in who I was and what I was doing.
“Unless you are in a locker room, you sometimes don’t see the little things going on. You have injuries, team cohesion and other things that can give you a rollercoaster of a season.”
Those struggles showed in the early part of this season for Greg, as the Badgers lost four of five and sat at 5-5 overall on Dec. 11. Greg and his players persevered, as the Badgers went 16-5 the rest of the way and locked up a piece of the league title.
“The biggest thing we talked about was to stay the course and true to what you believe in and what you are about,” Greg said. “Don’t listen to the outside noise because it is irrelevant to the job you have at hand with your team. We talked a little through each team’s struggles but I think we are both confident enough in who we are and what we believe in that we both knew that in time, things would get better. It was important to not ‘overreact,’ which is today’s society’s natural knee-jerk reaction. The last thing a struggling team trying to find their way needs is overreaction.”
The Pioneers finished 23-5 this season, were ranked in the top 10 in the nation for most of the year and saw Jeff lead the program to a national tournament berth for the third straight season — the last Pioneers coach to do so was Ryan. At the conclusion of his 11th season leading the Pioneers, Jeff also earned the 2019-20 Jack Bennett Award, presented to a coach that wins with integrity and is named in honor of the former head coach at UW-Stevens Point.
“I’m extremely proud of the effort our guys have had from day one when they stepped on campus,” Jeff said following a season-ending loss to St. Thomas (Minn.) in the D-III tournament. “Our guys did everything they could, they did everything they were asked of, and I could not be more proud of them.”
Through all the accolades, perhaps their accomplishments off the court are what the brothers are most proud of. Their father, Glen, died of cancer in 2015, and in December the following year Greg and his wife, Michelle, began the “Garding Against Cancer” initiative to help raise funds for local charities in memory of Glen.
Every season, a WIAC school will host a “Garding Against Cancer” fundraiser on campus, and in return that WIAC school will travel to Madison for a preseason exhibition contest against the Badgers. Since the inception of the event, the initiative has raised more than four million dollars — all of which stays in Wisconsin to help find a cure.
“It starts with parenting that didn’t enable us, but yet is supporting and motivating,” Greg said. “We both obviously had that, but were required to work the family farm and do things the right way. I know that ingrained good work habits into us. Our parents didn’t give us the easy way out, and looking back that has paid huge dividends in our lives.”