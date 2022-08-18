The annual Cuffs and Hoses softball and volleyball tournament has long held a special place in Mandy Reisner’s heart.
But never more so than this upcoming weekend.
The three-day event, organized by members of the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque Fire Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Dubuque County’s Dispatch Center, kicks off Friday night at Farley Community Park.
In its 11th season, the Cuffs and Hoses event formerly raised funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but this year’s rendition will have a more local feel as all proceeds will support Special Places of Dubuque, a nonprofit that creates dream bedroom makeovers for children with special needs.
In 2016, Reisner’s daughter, Camdyn, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy and developmental delays, was the recipient of her dream princess-themed bedroom through Special Places.
“Just Camdyn’s face when she came around the corner,” Reisner said. “The iconic part of her bedroom was they made a castle desk for her. It had a drawbridge that came down and that was the actual desk part. It had everything that a castle would have and it was pink and purple. She just loved that desk.”
Reisner’s involvement with the Cuffs and Hoses tournament dates back to her work as a Make-A-Wish committee member. This year’s pairing with Special Places hits even closer to home.
Along with a group of family and friends, Reisner’s Team Camdyn will compete this weekend for the fourth time in the Cuffs and Hoses softball tournament.
And for the fifth time — including 2020 when the tournament was cancelled due to COVID — Team Camdyn will go above and beyond to support its cause.
“We have some amazing supporters that continue — even though we’re getting older — to play on our team,” Reisner said. “Even if they don’t play, they come to the event and support it by buying raffle tickets and using the concession stand and cheering on Team Camdyn.”
Aside from their loyal following, the Reisners sell Team Camdyn apparel, including T-shirts and sweatshirts, and have secured several sponsors.
At the conclusion of the 2018 tournament, Team Camdyn presented Cuffs and Hoses with a $500 check from the money raised through their grassroots fundraising efforts. The amount increased in 2019, and again in 2020, and culminated last year with a check for $1,000 given back to the tournament hosts.
Reisner said when Camdyn received her brand-new bedroom in 2016 at the age of 10, she didn’t grasp the concept’s true meaning, but now that it’s come full circle, the now 16-year-old wants to give back.
“(Camdyn) was granted a new room years ago, and now she is fundraising for them to be able to do more bedrooms for kids in the area,” Reisner said. “She had this room done back in 2016, and now she’s raising money for the same organization that presented her with that opportunity.”
Reisner likened Camdyn’s reaction to her bedroom renovation experience six years ago to the former popular TV series “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
“Just her coming around the hallway and seeing her so excited and then just the smile and the wide eyes that she had just made the whole thing perfect,” Reisner said. “And it was all hers.”
The theme of this weekend’s Cuffs and Hoses tournament will be “Making a Difference.”
Special Places made a difference for the Reisners six years ago and now they are doing their part to make sure that trend continues for families throughout the area.
“I’ll always support Special Places and Cuffs and Hoses,” Reisner said.
The Cuffs and Hoses tournaments kick off Friday night with games beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s all-day festivities begin at 9 a.m., and the event concludes on Sunday with games taking place from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.