Logan Runde weathered a couple of stormy innings and put the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team in the driver’s seat at the Mid-South Regional.
The Dubuque Hempstead right-hander scattered seven hits and struck out five in a 101-pitch gem to lead the Minutemen to a 6-4 victory over Cabot, Ark., on Friday night in Hastings, Neb.
Runde earned his second win of the eight-team double-elimination tournament after beating Grand Junction (Colo.), 7-3, in relief on Wednesday. In the process, he put Dubuque County within two victories of its second trip to the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., since 2018.
“I wasn’t really myself the first couple of innings,” Runde said. “I’d never come out of the bullpen before like I did on Wednesday, and it was a little different pitching on short rest. It took me a little while to adjust. I give a lot of credit to my teammates, because they calmed me down after the first couple of innings.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Ray Schlosser. He’d never caught me before, but he did an amazing job of calling the game and receiving me.”
Dubuque County scratched out a run in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. Cole Smith walked, Sawyer Nauman punched a single the opposite way through the right side of the infield and Trey Schaber reached on a hit batsman to load the bases. Smith scored when Aaron Savary’s fly ball to shallow right dropped for an error, but Cabot starter Jakob Petross got out of the inning when shortstop Eli Hutcherson fielded Tucker Nauman’s grounder up the middle and turned it into a double play.
The Arkansas state champions responded with a pair of runs in the top of the second. Jaiden Ryals drove in the first run with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right fielder Michael Garrett, and No. 9 hitter Zach Hardcastle followed with a two-out RBI single.
The Minutemen knotted the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the second. Landon Stoll led off by reaching on a hit batsman, Garrett delivered a one-out single, and Smith loaded the bases with a single to shallow left-center. Jake Brosius followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive in Stoll.
Cabot regained the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Jackson Olivi reached on an infield single, Austin Scritchfield drew a two-out walk, and Hogan Ralston punched an opposite-field single to left to drive in both runners.
From there, Runde was in lock-down mode. He didn’t allow another hit and faced three over the minimum in the final four frames.
“I told Eli Green before the fourth inning I was going to go out and just throw it as hard as I could,” Runde said. “It worked out pretty well.”
The Minutemen loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. Smith singled, Brosius walked and Sawyer Nauman drew a hit batsman before Schaber chopped a two-run single over the third baseman to tie the game and chase Petross in favor of reliever Lukas Sullivan.
“Arkansas has a great team, but I think we have the best team in the country,” Schaber said. “We weren’t worried about being down. From 1 to 17, we have a ton of talented players and great leaders on this team. Plus, when you have a guy like Runde on the mound and great defense behind him, you always have a chance.
“The guys in front of me did a great job of getting on. I just wanted to put it in play and good things would happen.”
Savary re-loaded the bases with a bunt single, and Tucker Nauman walked to give the Minutemen a 5-4 lead. Schlosser capped the four-run rally when his fly ball to deep center plated Schaber.
Dubuque County faces Hastings at 7 p.m. tonight. The Minutemen defeated Hastings, 10-9, on Thursday night.
“All we’ve heard since we got here is how Arkansas is the team to beat, so we were definitely concerned about them,” Minutemen coach Ronnie Kramer said. “It’s an awesome feeling to get past them, but we still have work to do.”