Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (5-1, 3-0) at WATERLOO WEST (3-3, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Hempstead won, 38-34
Outlook — The Mustangs are just one play away from entering the final week of the regular season with an unblemished record, but one major goal can be accomplished with a victory tonight. Hempstead can clinch a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship with a win over the Wahawks. If Iowa City West loses against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, the Mustangs could clinch the outright championship. Hempstead has featured a dynamic run-pass balance this year with plenty of different playmakers taking turns stepping up. The question is, who will it be tonight?
TH prediction — Hempstead 31, Waterloo West 13
DUBUQUE SENIOR (3-3, 1-2) at CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (0-6, 0-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Jefferson won, 24-10
Outlook — This game was a costly one for the Rams last year, who could have finished with a 6-4 record and potentially hosted a playoff game. Instead, Senior lost and went on the road for its first-round playoff game. While the stakes won’t be quite as high tonight, this is still a critically important game for the Rams, who are coming off a disappointing loss against Iowa City West that could have kept them in the hunt for the MVC Valley Division championship. All teams make the postseason this year, but Senior will want to finish the regular season on a high note.
TH prediction — Senior 42, Jefferson 7
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (6-0, 3-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (4-1, 3-0)
Kickoff — 7:45 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370 and superhits106.com
Last year — Assumption won, 42-7
Outlook — Wahlert can clinch the Class 3A District 4 title with a victory over the No. 6-ranked Knights. Wahlert has won four straight games since a season-opening loss to West Delaware and has been playing its best football in years. The Golden Eagles have already clinched their first winning season since 2017, and regardless of what happens tonight they will finish with their best regular-season winning percentage in at least 13 years, if not longer. As well as Wahlert has played in recent weeks — outscoring three opponents, 97-7 — Assumption is another beast and will give the Eagles their biggest test since Week 1.
TH prediction — Assumption 38, Wahlert 21
WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-2, 3-1) at DECORAH (5-1, 3-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 23-2
Outlook — Western Dubuque can clinch a share of the Class 3A District 3 championship tonight with a victory, but would not earn the district’s top seed for playoff purposes unless Waterloo East upsets West Delaware. Decorah, which beat West Delaware, could clinch the district’s top spot with a win over the Bobcats. Western Dubuque will be hungry to get back to winning following a humbling loss on the road last week to West Delaware. Decorah isn’t an easy place to win and the Bobcats are just 5-9 all-time against the Vikings. With that said, WD has won two straight in the series, including last year’s meeting in Decorah.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 34, Decorah 24
WEST BRANCH (4-2, 2-1) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (4-1, 4-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — West Branch won, 44-20
Outlook — After a slow start due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Trailblazers are looking to cap off a terrific regular season by sealing up a Class 1A District 5 championship outright. To do so, Beckman needs to top the always-tough Bears. Nick Offerman has had a breakout season as a dual-threat quarterback for the Blazers, and Trent Koelker is an elite talent on offense, defense and special teams.
TH prediction — Beckman 28, West Branch 23
CASCADE (4-2, 3-1) AT DURANT (3-2, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cougars can still clinch a share of the 1A District 5 title with a win and a loss by rival Beckman. Cascade will have its hands full with Durant, but should find success on the ground with the talented Jack Menster, who has 1,140 yards and 15 touchdowns.
TH prediction — Cascade 24, Durant 17
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (1-5, 1-2) AT EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (6-0, 4-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KCTN-FM 100.1
Last year — Ed-Co won, 14-0
Outlook — The Vikings have clinched a share of the Class A District 5 title already, but can lock up the outright title behind QB Parker Rochford and bruising offensive and defensive lines that wear down foes throughout the game.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 32, Maquoketa Valley 20
WISCONSIN
PLATTEVILLE (0-2) at MINERAL POINT (2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com/player
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Hillmen have endured a rough start to the season with a pair of losses to traditional Southwest Wisconsin Conference foes. Now with its originally scheduled game against Richland Center canceled, Platteville takes on a Mineral Point team that has scored more than 40 points in each of its games this season.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 42, Platteville 28
RIVER RIDGE (2-0, 1-0) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (1-0, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 24-21, in Week 5; River Ridge won, 29-18, in second round of playoffs
Outlook — The Timberwolves are coming off a 44-0 victory over Onalaska Luther and hope to continue their unbeaten season. Potosi/Cassville beat Pecatonica/Argyle, 42-7, in its only game this season. The co-op was off last week after Richland Center was forced to cancel.
TH prediction — River Ridge 36, Potosi/Cassville 34
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK)
O’Neill — 19-5 (2-2)
Ortman — 18-7 (3-1)