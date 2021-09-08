West Delaware and Dyersville Beckman earned spots in the first Iowa Associated Press prep football rankings of the season.
West Delaware (2-0) debuted at No. 3 in Class 3A while Beckman (2-0) occupied the No. 8 spot in Class 1A. Western Dubuque (0-2) received three votes in the 4A poll.
West Delaware hosts Decorah (1-1), which is receiving votes in Class 4A, on Friday. Beckman faces a strong test with a trip to Class 2A No. 5-ranked Monticello (2-0) this week.
Western Dubuque plays at Iowa City Liberty (0-2) this week before returning home for a budding rivalry game against Dubuque Hempstead (0-2).
Southeast Polk (Class 5A), Indianola (4A), Harlan (3A), Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (2A), Van Meter (1A), Britt West Hancock (A) and Anita CAM (8-player) earned No. 1 rankings.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Maddie Harris led the charge with 20 kills, while Meredith Bahl added 15 kills and Libby Lansing 10, as the Class 4A second-ranked Bobcats battled past the Class 5A No. 12-ranked Hawks, 22-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 15-7. Maddy Maahs delivered 46 assists, while Ella Meyer added 38 digs for the Bobcats (7-2).
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Waterloo West 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ashley Glennon delivered 13 kills, eight digs and four blocks, Maggie Nevins added 26 assists and Olivia Helle had 17 digs as the Class 5A No. 13-ranked Mustangs (8-3) swept the Wahawks, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12.
Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo East 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Class 5A No. 15-ranked Rams (9-6) pulled out a 25-19, 25-12, 25-18 sweep of the Trojans, powered by nine kills from Katelyn Kitchen and eight more from Maya Watters. Maggie McDonnell delivered 18 assists and Alana McDermott 13 digs for Senior.
Cedar Falls 3, Wahlert 0 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (2-6) were swept by the Class 5A No. 8-ranked Tigers, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9. Addie Poppe provided five kills for Wahlert, while Olivia Donovan delivered 12 assists and Izzy Pfeiffer chipped in 10 digs.
Cuba City 3, Mineral Point 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Cubans improved to 8-1 with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 sweep. Hailey Stich led the way with 20 kills, 13 digs and six service aces. Ella McKinley contributed 27 assists and Maddison Carl 13 blocks.
Belmont 3, Shullsburg 1 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Belmont dropped the opening set, but rallied for a 20-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-10 victory. Ashley Freeman led the Braves with 11 kills and Mia Hodgson contributed 11 assists and four service aces.
Potosi 3, River Ridge (Wis.) 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter finished with 22 kills and seven blocks, and the Chieftains beat the Timberwolves, 20-25, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21.
Galena 2, Stockton 0 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates (9-0) remained unblemished this season with a two-set victory over the Blackhawks, 25-10, 25-15. Maggie Furlong had 14 kills, while Olivia Hefel added four aces.
River Ridge 2, Scales Mound 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: River Ridge rallied from an opening-set loss to earn its first victory of the season, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14. Addison Albrecht had 10 kills, and Sophie Buck had five aces for the Wildcats.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 128, Dubuque Wahlert 54 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Avery Schmidt won the 50 freestyle (26.01) and 100 backstroke 1:01.96) for the Golden Eagles, but the Cougars won 10 events.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans win — At Galena, Ill.: The University of Dubuque fired a score of 311 to win the Clarke Fall Invite held at Eagle Ridge Resort’s South Course. The Spartans’ Alex Staver earned medalist honors with a 2-over 74, while teammate Garvin Paper tied for second with a 75.