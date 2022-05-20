DES MOINES — The band of Bobcats were back together Thursday night.
After posting the state’s third-best time in the 4x800 earlier this season, Brenden Begle, Nathan Williams, Dylan Schroeder and Eli Naumann hadn’t run together since.
They were saving it for the grand finale. Oh, what a finale it was.
The four good buddies from WD captured the 3A 4x800 state title in thrilling fashion with a time of 7:59.41, more than 5 seconds faster than runner-up Dallas Center-Grimes.
“This feels amazing for all of us,” Naumann said. “We have been talking about this since seventh grade. To come out here with these guys and complete something that’s never been done in school history, it’s just an amazing feeling. We are all on top of the world right now.”
Begle said despite having not run together in over a month, they executed the game plan perfectly.
“We all know what we wanted to do and we all knew how we had to execute and we would be in a great position to succeed. It’s such a great feeling right now.”
Schroeder mentioned how much it meant to share the title with his three close friends and running mates.
“We’ve wanted this together for so long,” he said. “Seeing Eli cross there at the end, emotions just hit us, and we realized what just happened.”
Added Williams: “The outcome we were looking for — we executed it and got it done.”
Naumann later made the podium again in the 400 with a seventh-place time of 49.93.
The night’s other gold from the boys side came in the form of a little redemption from Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley in the discus.
After claiming silver at last year’s meet, the junior thrower claimed gold Thursday with a throw of 165-9.
“Last year I was pretty happy as a sophomore with second place,” Faley said. “But then I got back to school and everyone asked how much I got beat by. That made me want to win this one that much more. I did not want to have to tell people how much I got beat by.”
And just like last season when he gifted her silver, Faley delivered his mother an early birthday present. This time it shines gold.
“We’re going out to dinner tonight to celebrate,” Faley said. “She means the world to me.”
It wasn’t a gold-medal finish, but Cascade’s Cole Miller broke a milestone that he’s been eyeballing for quite some time.
The senior placed third in a lightning-quick 2A 400 final in a time of 49.21, breaking the Cascade school record that he’s crept up on all season.
“I had my eyes set on that sub-50 time and the school record just came along with it,” Miller said. “I’m definitely proud of how I did. I think this result in the 400 only helps my confidence going into my next races.”
Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin placed fifth (6-2) in the 3A high jump, and Western Dubuque’s Dakota Hoffman placed sixth (150-10) in the discus to reach the podium.
Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius (22.49) qualified third in the preliminary round of the 200 and will run in Saturday’s final.
Area boys athletes who competed in Thursday night final events but did not place within the top eight include Dubuque Wahlert’s Carter Hancock, 3,200 (13th, 10:13.75); Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand, 3,200 (16th, 10:31.57); Cascade’s 4x800 (20th, 8:38.58), Ben Fransen, shot put (17th, 45-10); Dyersville Beckman’s Wyatt Schulte, shot put (20th, 44-4); Maquoketa’s Colin Grau, discus (11th, 142-10).
Area boys athletes who competed in Thursday night preliminary events but did not advance to the final include Western Dubuque’s shuttle hurdle, (19th, 1:05.16), Brock Carpenter, 100 (21st, 11.78); Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius, 100 (ninth, 11:30); Cascade’s Jack Menster, 100 (21st, 11.76).
GIRLS
Step one, complete.
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann added another gold medal to her ever-growing collection, winning the girls 400-meter dash. That result was widely expected, but like she has a knack for doing, Biermann spiced it up a bit.
The Bobcat sprinter won in a time of 54.56, breaking the all-time Class 3A state meet record and posting the fifth fastest time ever, regardless of class.
Biermann can put a checkmark next to the 400 and turn her focus to defending gold in the 100, 200 and sprint medley.
“It’s a relief just to know that I’m already starting off doing what I wanted to do this weekend,” Biermann said. “I believe I’m No. 1 heading into the 100 and 200, so that gives me some confidence that I can do it.”
As far as the records, Biermann said it couldn’t have come at a better place.
“It feels so good to do that here in front of all these people,” she said.
Biermann advanced to Saturday’s finals by winning her heats in the 100 (12.54) and 200 (25.32).
Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen, who earned a fifth-place finish in the 400 (58.25), qualified just behind Biermann in the 200 (25.91). Wahlert’s Meghan McDonald (12.79), and WD’s Brynn Walters, also advanced in the 100.
Cascade’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Elizabeth Gibbs, Kate Green, Brianna Koppes and Devin Simon advanced to Saturday’s final with the best time in Class 2A (1:07.79).
Dubuque Wahlert’s fifth-place in the 4x800 (9:52.97) was the area’s other top girls finish for Thursday night. Seniors Alana Duggan, Jamie Schmid and Ellie Meyer were joined by freshman Olivia Donovan.
“We have three seniors on our team right now, so it was our last race in the 4x800,” Meyer said. “The work that we have all put in together made this really special.”
Area girls athletes who competed in Thursday night finals but did not place within the top eight include Western Dubuque’s Maddy Maahs, discus (12th, 116-0), 4x800 (24th, 10:40.13); West Delaware’s 4x800, (22nd, 10:33.54), Alivia Schulte, 400 (14th, 1:02.25); Cascade’s Molly Roling, 400 (22nd, 1:04.10); Maquoketa’s Reese Kuhlman, 400 (10th, 1:00.58).
Western Dubuque’s Sammy Recker (27.08) competed in the 200 prelims, and West Delaware (1:10.76) in the shuttle hurdle relay prelims, but didn’t advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.