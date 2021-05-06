The all-American Rivers Conference women’s soccer team included a distinct Dubuque flavor.
Dubuque’s Brooke Brodzinski won the offensive MVP award. The sophomore forward from Minooka, Ill., became the first Spartan to win the award honors since the league began recognizing an MVP on offensive and defense in 2013.
Brodzinski led the A-R-C in goals scored (10) and game-winning goals (4). Kim Monigold (2005) and Dubuque Wahlert grad Sara Fassbinder (2009) are the only other UD players to receive MVP honors.
Three other Spartan players joined Brodzinski on the all-conference team. Carissa Brown, Victoria Roethler and Baylee Vincent helped lead Dubuque to a 6-3-1 record and a fourth-place finish in the A-R-C.
Loras finished 7-1 and landed six players on the all-conference team — second only to Wartburg, which accounted for the Duhawks’ one loss. Three-time all-conference performer and 2019 Offensive MVP Brynn Jacobi led the way. She was joined by Abbi Ericksen, Olivia Lansing, Josie McDermott, Payton McDonnell, and Emily Perhats.
After guiding Wartburg to a 7-0 record, Dubuque native and Wahlert grad Tiffany (Treanor) Pins was voted conference coach of the year. Pins led the Knights to their first conference title since 2015 and third in her tenure.
BOYS PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 9, Orangeville 5 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Jonathan Montag and Reed Kluesner combined for a no-hitter to lead East Dubuque to the victory. Colin Sutter, Sam Stewart and Jackson Wiedemann had two hits each.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Hempstead 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Dubuque: Grace Daack completed a hat trick, while Elena Kapparos and Alyssa Jaeger added goals as the Mustangs (3-6) routed the J-Hawks on Tuesday. Lydia Hefel had four saves in net.
River Valley 4, Galena 0 —At Spring Green, Wis.: Emilee Rodriguez had seven saves, but the Pirates (1-1) fell to River Valley on the road.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Wahlert wins quad — At Marion, Iowa: The Golden Eagles placed first at the Cedar Rapids Washington Quadrangular at Gardner Golf Course with a score of 182. Anna Kalb and Katelyn Vaassen each fired a 42 to share medalist honors with Leyla Grawe of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Cougars 6th — At Muscatine, Iowa: Cascade finished sixth at the River Valley Conference Meet at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course with 456 strokes. Ellie Noonan paced the Cougars with a 107. Bellevue finished in 14th and was led by Audrey Wedeking’s 114.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Hillmen win SWC meet —At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Platteville won the team title in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet with 137 points on Tuesday. The Hillmen crowned two individual champions on the night. Casen Udelhofen (2:09.09) won the 800 meter and Devin Digman (142-4) won the discus. Platteville also placed first in the 4x400 and 4x800. Lancaster finishing third with 83 points, and Prairie du Chien took sixth.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Platteville places 1st — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Hillmen girls won the SWC meet on Tuesday with 135.7 points. Ketura Goomey (54.01) won the 300 meter low hurdles, while Alayna Digman took gold in the shot put (35-1/2) and discus (114-9). Platteville also won the 4x800 relay. Prairie du Chien (92.3) placed third, followed by Lancaster (76) in fourth.