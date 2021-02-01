The Dubuque Saints found a way to grind out a pair of victories, even though the Des Moines Capitals took them out of their comfort zone.
Blake Bechen scored a goal and assisted on another as the Saints skated to a 4-1 victory on Sunday morning at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale, Iowa. He scored twice and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Saturday afternoon.
Dubuque improved to 15-2-0 and remains in the hunt for the top seed in the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament in March.
“Ever since we split with (first-place) Kansas City a couple of weeks ago, we’ve gone into every game expecting a battle,” Bechen said. “The Capitals are a good team, and they play really tight defense. But we played really well as a team, played hard both games and came out with a couple of good wins.”
Bechen gave Dubuque the lead for good with the only goal of the first period, set up by Malakhi Haley at the 14:44 mark. Tyler White doubled the lead with the eventual game-winner, set up by Bechen and Owen King, just 6:10 into the middle frame, but the Capitals got that one back just 1:26 later off the stick of Brian Noga.
The Saints got a key insurance goal late in the period, when Drew Zillig converted a power play. King and Blake Bakey assisted on the goal at the 15:41 mark.
Dane Schope sealed the win with an empty net goal late in the third. Jeremiah Snyder collected the only assist.
“Des Moines is a well-coached team that plays a sound structure,” Dubuque coach Tim King said. “They did a really nice job of keeping our shots to the outside and limiting our chances.
“Normally, we capitalize on a high percentage of our scoring opportunities, but they took a lot of that away from us this weekend. Credit to the guys, because they had to really grind out both wins.”
In the end, depth carried the Saints. Ten different players registered at least a point in support of goalie Isaac Tillman, who made 49 saves in picking up both wins.
Dubuque faces another grind in February. The Saints play 13 games this month, but have to make only one overnight trip in that span.
“It’s going to be tough, but we have a really deep team and a lot of really good players,” Owen King said. “We have a lot of guys we can depend on, and that’s going to get us pretty far this year. The key this month is getting our rest, practicing well and keep playing like a team.”