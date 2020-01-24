A Dubuque native and former Sundown Mountain ski team member recently won an interesting race in his new hometown of Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Jeff Gebauer, a 45-year-old stay-at-home father of four, became the first person to ski 1 million vertical feet while using the Ikon Pass mobile app. The free app became available in November, and Gebauer reached the 1 million feet mark on Jan. 15.
Gebauer skied all of the roughly 190 miles at Steamboat Resort and has not missed a day of skiing this season, he told the Steamboat Pilot newspaper. There is no award for the accomplishment, but Steamboat Resort honors skiers who log the most days on the slopes each season.
The app tracks the activity of users at all Ikon ski facilities and compiles leaderboards. Gebauer held a lead of approximately 200,000 feet when he reached the milestone, and he shared the experience on the slopes with his wife, Sarah, and children.
According to the Ikon Pass web site, the app enables users to track how many days they have spent at each skiing destination, check weather conditions, keep track of friends and family tickets and check blackout dates at resorts. It records statistics such as vertical feet, maximum speed, number of runs and current altitude, and users can check their live location at any moment.
App users can also create a friend group to compare statistics, send messages and find each other on the mountain.
DASH STILL RAISING FUNDS FOR NEW AQUATIC CENTER
The Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes continue to request donations for their Fill the Pool capital campaign. The club program committed to raise $1 million toward the new aquatic center located on the Dubuque Hempstead campus.
It is a possibility that some pledges may not be fulfilled, given unforeseen or unfortunate circumstances of well-intentioned donors who might become unable to complete their gifts. Because of this, DASH hopes to confidently move past its campaign goal, so it can ensure it will completely fulfill its commitment to the Dubuque Community School District.
For more information on the donation process, contact DASH head coach and team director Doug Colin at coachdoug@teamdash.org.
THEISEN’S HOSTING ANNUAL SNOCROSS COMPETITION
Theisen’s will host the annual Snocross National snowmobile races next weekend this weekend at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Competition in the Amsoil series for snowmobile racing begins Friday afternoon and runs through late Saturday evening in several classes and age divisions.
The event is much earlier this year, and the move from Sundown Mountain to the fairgrounds offers spectators free parking and visibility of the entire track. Theisen’s officials expect between 7,500 and 10,000 fans, as well as racers from around the world.
One-day tickets cost as little as $20, full weekend passes are $25 and kids 12-and-under are admitted free.