IOWA CITY — Zach VanValkenburg grew up watching his dad root for the University of Michigan football team.
A Zeeland, Mich., native, VanValkenburg has a rooting interest in the second-ranked Wolverines’ opponent in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game. The 6-foot-4, 267-pound senior will line up as Iowa’s starting right defensive end when the No. 15 Hawkeyes play Michigan for the Big Ten title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday.
But hoping the Wolverines lose won’t be anything new for him.
“I wasn’t really a fan of anyone. I generally just rooted for whoever Michigan was playing that week, so it won’t be too tough,” VanValkenburg joked Tuesday.
He’s not the only Michigander in Iowa’s starting lineup. Safety Kaevon Merriweather is from Belleville, Mich. Freshman defensive back Brenden Deasfernandes, also from Belleville, is the only other Hawkeye on the roster who calls “The Mitten” home.
Rooting against the Wolverines will be slightly different for Merriweather, who grew up watching Michigan games with his uncle.
“Every time I was with (my uncle) we always used to watch the Michigan games. But I wasn’t really a super fan,” he said. “I liked Michigan, but I definitely wasn’t a fan of Michigan State.”
Merriweather has a couple friends on the Michigan roster. Sophomore defensive back Andre Seldon was a teammate at Belleville High, and he was on a basketball team with senior defensive back Vincent Gray in seventh and eighth grade.
“I’m definitely excited,” Merriweather said. “Being from Michigan, I think that’s something that I’ve always dreamed of, not just going to Michigan but actually having the opportunity to play against them once I got here. I think that’s something I’m definitely looking forward to, just to be able to go against some of my friends and go against the team I’ve watched growing up throughout my entire life.”
Merriweather wasn’t recruited by Michigan. In fact, most players on the Iowa roster wouldn’t even get a second look from the Wolverines recruiters.
Iowa’s players aren’t ignorant of the fact that, on paper, Michigan will play the role of Goliath to the Hawkeyes’ David.
Michigan attracts the four- and five-star recruits. Iowa makes its hay with two- and three-star prospects. Sometimes, the Hawkeyes are the only Division I school to make an offer to a player that later develops into a standout.
The Wolverines finally knocked off big, bad Ohio State to reach its first Big Ten title game. Iowa is in Indianapolis for the second time, but needed Minnesota to knock off Wisconsin in the final week of the regular season to get there.
“They’ve earned the right to play in this game, to compete in the championship game,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It took them all 12 games to get there. That’s why they keep a clock on it, 60 minutes a game, 12 games a year, see where it’s all at. We have a lot of work to do between now and Saturday night.”
It’s exactly that blue-collar work ethic and mentality of staying the course that Iowa is bringing into the championship game.
“I think playing here, just knowing that objectively looking in there’s going to be some sort of talent gap between us and most of the competition. We’re used to that,” VanValkenburg said. “We’re used to being underdogs. That’s not anything new to us, and we’re used to playing against guys that are supposed to be more talented than us.
“I definitely think we have a lot of faith around here that we can win, and just playing with that house money attitude. I don’t think we have anything to lose. I don’t think anyone expected us to be here and we relied on a little bit of a luck in Week 12 there, but we were really strong coming down the stretch and we’re feeling confident in our capabilities.”