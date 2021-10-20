Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque are in line to advance their boys and girls cross country teams out of today’s qualifying meets into next Friday’s state meet in Fort Dodge.
The Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert girls also figure to be in position to advance, according to rankings compiled by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
The top three teams and the top 15 individuals from each qualifying meet advance to state.
Here is a capsule look at today’s state qualifying meets involving area schools:
BOYS
CLASS 4A
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead, No. 6 Cedar Falls, No. 12 Cedar Rapids Prairie, No. 16 Kennedy.
Other teams in the field: Burlington, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dubuque Senior, Muscatine, Waterloo United.
Ranked runners in the field: 4, Derek Leicht (Hempstead); 8, Miles Wilson (Kennedy); 9, Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls); 18, Luke Hartman (Cedar Falls); 20, John Maloney (Hempstead); 23, Jonathan O’Brien (Hempstead); 26, Caleb Kass (Hempstead); 28, Bryson Canton (Prairie); 29, Alex Horstman (Cedar Falls).
Other sites: Ankeny, Indianola, Marshalltown, Pleasant Valley.
CLASS 3A
DECORAH QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 8 Western Dubuque, No. 10 Waverly-Shell Rock, No. 13 Decorah, No. 20 Charles City.
Other teams in the field: Center Point-Urbana, Cresco Crestwood, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Independence, Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, Vinton-Shellsburg, Dubuque Wahlert, West Delaware, Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Ranked runners in the field: 2, Eli Naumann (Western Dubuque); 3, Eli Larson (Center Point-Urbana); 15, Nick Kepford (Waverly-Shell Rock); 27, Carter Hancock (Wahlert).
SOLON QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 2 Marion, No. 4 Solon, No. 1 Mount Vernon/Lisbon, No. 16 Washington, No. 18 South Tama County.
Other teams in the field: Davenport Assumption, Benton Community, DeWitt Central, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington/Notre Dame.
Ranked runners in the field: 6, Lance Sobaski (Washington); 7, Jedidiah Osgood (Marion); 8, Shane Erb (Marion); 12, Brick Kabela (Solon); 20, Gabe Hinman (Solon); 24, Micah Rees (Washington); 25, Tommy Tyynismaa (South Tama); 29, Blake Roling (Marion).
Other sites: LeMars, Pella, Winterset.
GIRLS
CLASS 4A
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 3 Dubuque Hempstead, No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie, No. 12 Dubuque Senior.
Other teams in the field: Burlington, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Muscatine, Waterloo United.
Ranked runners in the field: 10, Julia Gehl (Hempstead); 11, Keelee Leitzen (Hempstead); 12, Gabby Cortez (Prairie); 15, Brooke O’Brien (Hempstead); 17, Lourdes Mason (Prairie); 26, Kierra Hess (Prairie); 28, Evie Henneberry (Hempstead).
Other sites: Ankeny, Indianola, Marshalltown, Pleasant Valley.
CLASS 3A
DECORAH QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 3 Western Dubuque, No. 15 Dubuque Wahlert, No. 16 Center Point-Urbana, No. 20 Waverly-Shell Rock.
Other teams in the field: Charles City, Cresco Crestwood, Decorah, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Independence, Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware, Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Ranked runners in the field: 3, Kora Katcher (Center Point-Urbana); 14, Lily Boge (Western Dubuque); 19, Ellie Meyer (Wahlert); 25, Teah Miller (Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR); 26, Alyssa Klein (Western Dubuque); 27, Ellen Kirby (Wahlert).
SOLON QUALIFIER
Ranked teams in the field: No. 1 Solon, No. 12 Mount Vernon/Lisbon, No. 18 Washington, No. 19 Marion.
Other teams in the field: Benton Community, Davenport Assumption, DeWitt Central, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington/Notre Dame, South Tama.
Ranked runners in the field: 9, Kayla Young (Solon); 13, Laura Swart (Mount Vernon/Lisbon); 16, Abby Blint (Mount Pleasant); 20, Anna Hoffman (Mount Vernon/Lisbon); 21, Gracie Federspiel (Solon); 23, Emma Bock (Solon); 24, Peyton Steffen (Marion).
Other sites: LeMars, Pella, Winterset.