The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday announced an overhaul of its football classifications following its Board of Control meeting.
Beginning next fall, 11-player football will expand to a Class 5A, with the state’s 36 largest schools comprising the top classification.
Class 4A will take the next 36 largest schools and the 36 after that will compete in Class 3A. The three largest classes will play nine-game regular seasons with 16 teams advancing to the postseason.
Classes 2A and 1A will consist of 48 teams playing an eight-game regular season with 32 playoff qualifiers. All remaining 11-player programs will compete in Class A, which will also have an eight-game regular season and 32 playoff qualifiers.
“I like this. This is fine. I don’t see a lot of negatives here,” said Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner, who added that he would have preferred to see the IHSAA adopt a playoff format similar to this past season when a pandemic-slowed campaign saw every eligible program compete in the postseason.
“I think most football coaches would have loved to see them keep the everybody-makes-it (playoff) format and keep it like other sports, at least I feel that way,” Penner said. “But this is the next best thing in terms of, we’re going to have 36 teams in 4A and 16 teams make it. That’s a pretty healthy percentage and you have a better chance to make it.
“It’s better than 16 out of 54, that’s for sure.”
Teams in the smallest three classifications that do not qualify for the postseason moving forward will have the option to schedule a ninth regular-season contest.
Using enrollment figures for last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior would have jumped up to 5A while Western Dubuque, the 2019 Class 3A state champion, would have been the only area program in 4A.
Dubuque Wahlert and West Delaware would have both played in 3A with Maquoketa, which would have made the jump from 2A.
“West Delaware was one of those teams that was really good this last year so that’s going to change that a little bit,” Penner said. “Wahlert had a great year, they’re going to be a 3A school. There’s going to be some good schools there.”
Dyersville Beckman would have been the second-smallest program in 2A, ahead of only Northeast Goose Lake. Cascade and Bellevue would have remained in Class 1A while Edgewood-Colesburg, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley would stay in Class A.
The IHSAA will release additional information regarding playoff qualification procedures and district assignments at a later date.