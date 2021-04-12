Here is a capsule look at area girls golf teams in Iowa this spring:
CLASS 3A
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Teri Taylor
Key players — Natalie Ehlinger (Sr.), Maddie Gehl (Soph.)
Outlook — Ehlinger missed out on her junior season, and now she’ll look to finish her career strong as a senior. The Cardinals hold some promising youthful talent on their roster that includes Gehl, and the team should be competitive throughout the spring.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Brett Mather
Key players — Mia Peyton (Sr.), Ella Koloc (Jr.)
Outlook — The Hawks graduated three seniors that missed out on a season, and now have a younger group ready to compete. Peyton will be the senior leader for the group, and how the scorecard fills out behind her will be pivotal to WD’s success.
CLASS 2A
BELLEVUE
Coach — Mark Ruden (ninth year)
Key players — Adrian Humphrey (Jr.), Audrey Wedeking (Sr.)
Outlook — The Comets are hoping to make strides in the River Valley Conference. Humphrey and Wedeking should provide solid scores at the top of the lineup, and if some promising young players fill in behind them, the Comets should hold their own.
CASCADE
Coach — Jeff Morreim
Key players — Sam Frasher (Sr.), Emily Conlin (Sr.)
Outlook — The Cougars were primed to be young last season, and while the lineup will look more experienced this spring, the fact is a group of three seniors and four juniors didn’t get a season last year. Led by Frasher and Conlin, the Cougars hope that the offseason work put in will lead to success this year.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Jim Sheston
Key players — Kennedy Arens (Sr.), Sydnie Reitzler (Sr.)
Outlook — After capturing the program’s third state team championship in 2015, the Trailblazers have been in a stretch of rebuilding with youth. That trend was set to continue last spring, with three upperclassmen and six sophomores. Beckman graduated one senior in Haley LeGrand, but now are in a position to field a veteran lineup. After seniors Arens and Reitzler, the Blazers have six juniors on the roster that could push the program back into contention behind their veteran coach.
CLASS 1A
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jordan Albertsen (third year)
Key player — Beatrice Kemp (Sr.)
Outlook — The Mohawks are the definition of a one-player team this spring, as Kemp is the only player on the Marquette roster. Albertsen looks forward to dedicating all of his time to her, with high goals after Kemp qualified for the regional meet as a sophomore.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Scott Kelly (sixth year)
Key players — Savannah Meyer (Sr.), Kaylee Zapf (Jr.)
Outlook — Hoping the missed season did’t slow them down too much, the Eagfles held a record of 10-1 in 2019 and won the Upper Iowa Conference title. With key players back in the fold, led by Meyer, Clayton Ridge is looking to put it all together to make a run at state as a team.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Alex Hanna
Key players — Maddy Streicher (Sr.), Mikayla Thein (Jr.)
Outlook — The Vikings will boast a nice roster of players this spring, but the leader will undoubtedly be Streicher. As a sophomore in 2019, Streicher fired an 85-81-166 to finish fifth overall at the Class 1A state meet. With another year of experience, Streicher was poised to land in the top five again, if not make a run at a state championship last year. She’s back in the fold and even hungrier to reach that level with a strong finish to close her career.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Tim Andrews (eighth year)
Key players — Madeline Gellersen (Sr.), Jordyn LeGassick (Sr.)
Outlook — The Wildcats are hoping to keep their momentum going after placing eighth in the team standings at the 1A state meet in 2019. That was stunted a bit with the loss of a season and graduations, but behind Gellersen and a dedicated roster behind her, Maquoketa Valley hopes to keep things moving in the right direction.