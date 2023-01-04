Brandon Decker and Kyle Powers each contributed to three wins on Tuesday night to lead the Dubuque Hempstead boys swimming team to a 108-62 victory at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Decker swam on the winning 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays before taking the 100 breaststroke. Powers captured the 200 and 100 freestyles before also helping the 200 free relay to victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.