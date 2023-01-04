Brandon Decker and Kyle Powers each contributed to three wins on Tuesday night to lead the Dubuque Hempstead boys swimming team to a 108-62 victory at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Decker swam on the winning 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays before taking the 100 breaststroke. Powers captured the 200 and 100 freestyles before also helping the 200 free relay to victory.
Reece Drew also swam on the two winning relays, and Zach Wenger contributed to the 200 free relay and won the 100 backstroke as the Mustangs won all but three races. Dustin Coyle won the 200 individual medley, and Logan Westhoff took the 50. John Maloney and Mason Lemm also contributed to winning relays.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beckman Catholic 55, West Delaware 44 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 23 points to move within nine of 1,000 for his career, and the Trailblazers (5-3) beat the Hawks (6-3).
Cascade 74, Independence 59 — At Independence, Iowa: Jackson Lieurance netted 30 points and Cole McDermott added 17 as the Cougars (5-3) beat the Mustangs.
East Dubuque 63, River Ridge (Ill.) 49 — At East Dubuque: Colin Sutter scored 17 points, Brody Culbertson and Parker Shireman added 11 apiece, and the Warriors beat the Wildcats.
Scales Mound 61, Warren 52 — At Warren, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 23 points, Charlie Wiegel added 12, and the Hornets improved to 14-1 with a win over the Warriors.
Galena 47, Stockton 39 — At Stockton, Ill.: Kaden Hauber scored 13 points, Parker Studtmann added 12 and Connor Glasgow had 11, and the Pirates (9-5) held off the Blackhawks (4-7).
Cuba City 85, Iowa-Grant 55 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Max Lucey dropped a game-high 26 points, Riley Kosenkrantz added 14 and Cody Houtakker had 13 as the Cubans routed the Panthers.
Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 52 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Pointers topped the Golden Eagles in their SWAL contest.
Benton 75, Juda 25 — At Juda, Wis.: The Zephyrs crushed Juda in a Six Rivers Conference clash.
Potosi 56, Albany 8 — At Albany, Wis.: The Chieftains held Albany scoreless in the first half of a Six Rivers Conference blowout.
Darlington 60, Southwestern 41 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds topped the Wildcats in SWAL play.
Bellevue Marquette 68, South Tama 43 — At Tama, Iowa: Evan Scott scored 17 points, Spencer Roeder added 13 and Aiden Clausen 10 as the Mohawks routed South Tama on Monday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 57, Easton Valley 19 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 24 points, Megan Kremer added 14 and Gwen Schroeder had 10, and the Mohawks surged to a 40-15 halftime lead before easing to victory.
Decorah 66, Cascade 37 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Vikings handed the Cougars their first loss of the season.
Shullsburg 71, Southwestern 46 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Miners pulled away for a non-conference victory.
Cuba City 70, Dodgeville 44 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Olivia Olson scored a team-high 17 points, Ashley Rowe added 13, Ella Vosberg had 12 and Dea Crist 10, and the Cubans (11-0) routed the Dodgers.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Baker 95, Clarke 77 — At Kehl Center: Anthony Eddy scored 21 points, Chris Burnell added 13 and Daquon Lewis had 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Pride (7-6, 2-5 Heart of America) over Baker.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 72, Baker 59 — At Kehl Center: Tina Ubl scored 17 points and Nicole McDermott registered a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Pride (12-2, 6-2 Heart) beat Baker for its fifth straight win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.