Carter Kerkenbush scored a pair of goals and Jack Leverton stopped all 16 shots he faced to lead the Dubuque Saints to a 7-0 victory over Freemont, Neb., in Midwest High School Hockey League action Sunday morning at Dubuque Ice Arena.
The Saints also beat Freemont, 12-2, on Saturday.
Blake Sieverding, Cody Sweeney, Jacob Noonan, Callan Messerich and Brayden Schilling also scored for Dubuque on Sunday, while Tyler White picked up three assists and Beau Baker tallied two helpers. Dubuque (10-15-0) won for the fourth time in five games.
On Saturday, White scored three goals and added an assist, while Sweeney also potted a hat trick. Joseph Ross, Sieverding, Messerich, Noonan, Kerkenbush and Benny Meyer added goals. Baker finished with three assists, and Noonan, Kerkenbush and Nikolai Sookochoff had two apiece.
In all, 14 different players recorded at least one point for Dubuque this weekend.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oklahoma City 4, Clarke 3 —At Oklahoma City: Daniel Phyle and Bubba Thompson collected two hits apiece to highlight a seven-hit attack, but the Pride fell to 1-2 on the young season. Phyle, Paul Von Zboray and Greg Bennett drove runs for Clarke, which rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Johnny Blake took the loss despite striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.
The teams split a season-opening doubleheader Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma City won the opener, 11-3, before the Pride took the second game, 3-2.
Clarke plays four games in Shreveport, La., this weekend before opening Heart of America Conference play March 10 at MidAmerica Nazarene.
