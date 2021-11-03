CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman refused to blink.
With all the accolades and the pedigree that the Western Christian volleyball program has earned over half a century, the Trailblazers weren’t about to roll over and give the Wolfpack anything.
Beckman definitely made them earn it.
Western Christian continued adding to its legacy on Tuesday, as the third-seeded Wolfpack were on the ropes in an 0-2 hole but still recovered to rally past the No. 6 Blazers, 24-26, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-12, in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“Tremendous battle,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “Obviously, I’m extremely proud of the girls for the effort. We came down expecting to win, so we’re definitely disappointed. I’m not disappointed whatsoever in the effort they gave.”
Kiersten Schmitt closed her Beckman career in style, smashing a match-high 26 kills with eight digs. Fellow seniors Leah Wessels delivered 43 assists with nine digs, while Olivia Hogan added 16 digs. Lauren Osterhaus added nine kills, and Kam Klas finished with seven kills and eight digs. Jenna Lansing provided six kills, four digs and three aces.
“All these seniors who worked so hard to get down here, we obviously wanted to go farther,” Schmitt said. “But we’re all proud of how far we’ve come.”
The Wolfpack (39-5) advanced to the state semifinals for the 21st consecutive season in their state-leading 39th trip to the tournament. Out of 51 Iowa state volleyball tournaments, Western Christian has missed only 12 of them and ranks second with 17 state titles (behind Dubuque Wahlert’s 20).
“A lot of people across the state would have thought it’d be an upset had we beat them,” Troutman said. “We didn’t feel that way and I don’t think Western Christian came in feeling that way. They knew we were a good team and we gave them a great match tonight. Just disappointed we couldn’t win it.”
Beckman (33-12) closed another strong season on the state stage for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Blazers were making their ninth trip to state, with Troutman guiding them to eight of those berths.
“This was extremely special,” said Hogan, who is continuing her career on partial scholarship at Northern Illinois. “To go out like this in our senior year, we’ve had this goal since the summer to get down to state. It just feels great to get down here.”
It was a special group of six seniors for the Blazers, with five in the starting lineup. Schmitt (kills), Hogan (digs) and Wessels (assists) each topped 1,000 for their careers this season. Klas and Osterhaus also played pivotal roles this fall.
“Tremendous group of seniors,” Troutman said. “From the ones who played all the way around, to those who didn’t see the floor. Tremendous group of kids and a fun bunch to coach. They love the game of volleyball and they gave their heart and soul tonight. That’s all you can ask for.”
Beckman took a 5-1 lead in the opening set and never trailed, showing incredible resolve every time the Wolfpack made a run. On 11 occasions, Western Christian tied the match, but every single time, the Blazers answered to retake the lead. Consecutive kills by Schmitt sealed the win.
The second set wasn’t nearly as close. The Wolfpack held a brief lead at 3-2, but otherwise it was all Beckman in taking a 2-0 match lead and firmly putting a perennial favorite on the ropes of a sweep to end the streak.
“We started off on top, and they really came back in that third set,” Wessels said. “I think we got in our heads at times and it let them get back into it. We played our hearts out and they’re just a really great team. We ended our season where we wanted, just not how we wanted.”
The Wolfpack turned the tides in the third set, never trailing in a runaway win to extend the match. The fourth set saw 11 lead changes with both teams fighting for every point. When the Wolfpack took an 18-16 lead, Beckman answered with a 3-0 run. Western Christian promptly responded with a 3-0 run to retake the lead, and Schmitt’s kill made it 23-22, but the Wolfpack scored the last two points to send it to a fifth set.
“In that third set, we really wanted them to make errors, and we realized at that point they weren’t going to do that anymore,” Schmitt said. “They were playing their game. They just kept getting critical points at critical times and we just couldn’t slow them down.”
Beckman held a 7-6 lead in the final set as the teams battled once again, but it was Stella Winterfield (19 kills) and Abby VerBurg (13 kills) who took control for the Wolfpack.
“We made a few more errors than they made,” Troutman said. “They came out in game five and they didn’t make an error at all. We played well in game five, but they just came out and took it. You tip your hat to them.”
Schmitt’s kill gave Beckman life at 13-11, but VerBurg’s perfect shot in the middle of the court sealed a remarkable comeback for the state veterans, leaving the Blazers to ponder how far they could have advanced with a few more plays going their way down the stretch.
“The last couple games, we’ve been going five sets so we know how to pace ourselves,” Hogan said. “This was a battle that went back and forth. They went on runs and we went on runs. We’re both great teams. It’s unfortunate that someone had to lose this match.”