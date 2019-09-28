Fighting Saints win USHL regular-season opener
Auto racing: On the track
Sports in brief: Maddon 'very optimistic' about future
NFL: Wentz, Eagles look to get back on track against 3-0 Packers
Local & area roundup: Beckman, Bellevue football games moved to tonight
MLB roundup: Cubs eliminated, then fall to Pirates for 8th straight loss
Men's college soccer: Koenig comes home, but Loras spoils reunion
USHL: Rock-solid foundation as Fighting Saints open regular season today
TH Athlete of Week: WD’s Burds having blast on field
David Ross was the talk of Wrigley Field during the final homestand. Could he be back next season — as the Cubs manager?
Local & area roundup: Several golds for Hempstead swimmers
Prep volleyball: Iowa-Grant battles past Fennimore
Girls prep swimming: Welbes qualifies for state in 200 as Wahlert takes down city rival Senior
Sports in brief: Vikings bring back Sherels, Treadwell
Iowa PK Keith Duncan perfect in '19 after 2 years on bench
Commentary: A champion off the field, too
NFL: Trubisky, Bears get offense on track
Purdy, Iowa State relying more on tight ends
Prep football: Western Dubuque remains atop 3A rankings
MLB roundup: Royals manager Yost to retire as club's career wins leader
NFL: Giants star Barkley has high ankle sprain, time out uncertain
Sports briefs: Antonio Brown is going back to school, taking online classes
Prep volleyball: West Delaware's Kleitsch taking setting to another level
Local & area roundup: Stelzers power WD golf to victory
NFL: Packers' Smiths continue to prove to be good investments
NFL: Ranking the Bears’ 10 most memorable ‘Monday Night Football’ appearances
College football AP Top 25 Reality Check: Are there quality losses?
MLB: Chicago's Zobrist uncertain about playing future