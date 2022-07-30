CASCADE, Iowa -- Anthony Ruden wanted to settle a score with the Cascade Reds on Friday night.
The veteran right-hander struck out 15 batters in a nine-inning, compete-game six-hitter to lead the Key West Ramblers to a 6-2 victory in the Cascade Tournament championship game.
Key West avenged a 2-0 loss to the Reds in the quarterfinals of the Rickardsville Tournament earlier this month. That ended the Ramblers’ remarkable run of eight consecutive tournament championships spanning more than one calendar year.
“This one does feel a little more sweet, because they’re the guys who knocked us out of the last one,” said Ruden, the tournament MVP. “And they tried to put us through the ringer here by putting us in one of the play-in games, so we had to play an extra game to get here. But, we did what we’ve been doing all year: We battled through it. And it’s an awesome feeling to win again.”
Ruden struck out eight in an 8-1 victory over Zwingle in the play-in game and fanned nine more in a 6-0 shutout of Balltown in the quarterfinals. The Ramblers also got pitching wins from recent Dubuque Wahlert grad Aaron Savary and Andrew Redman earlier in the tournament, and Todd Oberthien has also provided key innings this summer.
“It makes a huge difference to have three or four guys who can shut guys down, especially when you’re always playing out of the tougher side of the bracket,” Ruden said.
The Ramblers’ run to the title also included a 5-0 victory over Farley in the first round and a 9-2 romp of the Dubuque Packers in Thursday’s semifinals. They outscored their opponents, 34-5, and Friday’s title game featured the lowest margin of victory at four runs.
“We were all pretty fired up after losing the last tournament,” manager Brett LaMere said. “We came out here with something to prove, and having to play the extra game gave us even more fuel to want to get it done.
“Maybe we did get a little complacent up at Rickardsville. We’d gotten so used to winning, getting knocked down a little bit re-lit the fire we had.”
Cascade took an early 1-0 lead on Ruden in the top of the first inning, but the Ramblers leveled the score in the second after Mike Canevello led off with a base hit and eventually scored on a passed ball with two outs.
Key West went ahead for good with a three-run fourth inning against Cascade starter Bryce Simon. Anthony Razo drew a one-out walk, stole second and third and came across on a Jake Blunt double. Nick Woltkamp followed with a two-run single that provided Ruden with all the offense he needed.
The Ramblers tacked on two more runs in the sixth, and Cascade managed just one run in the ninth to provide the final margin of victory. LaMere and Woltkamp finished with two hits apiece in Key West’s seven-hit attack.
The Packers, in their first-ever appearance in the Cascade tournament, defeated Bernard, 4-1, in the consolation game. Jakob Kirman pitched a complete-game one-hitter and went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Chris Tomkins and Mike Garritano also collected two hits apiece.
