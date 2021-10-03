EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque is proving as the volleyball season grows older that it has the resiliency to chase its dreams come the postseason.
Those dreams being a state championship, of course.
Facing an 0-1 deficit to Class 5A No. 2-ranked Pleasant Valley on Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational, the Class 4A top-ranked Bobcats pulled it together for a 10-21, 21-18, 15-9 triumph to finish a 5-0 run and claim their home tournament title at WD High School.
“Our goal at the beginning of the year has been to play consistent, and I feel like we did a great job of that today ... taking away that first game against PV,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “We just weren’t playing our ball. We didn’t have our energy and that was the conversation we had after the game. They knew that, I knew that, now let’s get back out there and find our Bobcat volleyball.”
The Bobcats (20-3) most definitely found it, closing a perfect day with an impressive come back victory over the Spartans (25-4).
“We have to keep teams out of system, and we have a quick offense that has the ability to do that,” Scherrman said. “I think if you keep a team out of system and they can’t get the ball to their big hitters, that makes a big difference.”
Meredith Bahl powered WD in the tournament with 41 kills and seven ace serves, while Maddie Harris added 28 kills and closed 45-for-47 on her serves. Libby Lansing delivered 26 kills and 10 blocks, while Maddy Maahs served up 98 assists and Ella Meyer had 36 digs. Natalie Ulrichs chipped in 27 digs.
“We were very excited to play them, but we knew that we had to go back to the basics,” Maahs said. “It was going to come down to our side and running our offense first. These past couple weeks, everything’s been flowing together. But we’re still coming in every day and working hard because there’s always room for improvement.”
Pleasant Valley dominated the first set and appeared en route to the tourney crown. But the Bobcats refocused and won a tight second set that was tied late to force the deciding match.
“We needed to start something up,” said Lansing, a junior middle hitter who has become a viable third strong arm for the Bobcats behind seniors Bahl and Harris. “It was more of a point-by-point, keep the ball in and don’t necessarily play it safe, still take risks, but be smart. Just get the ball in and rally. We knew we weren’t going to win like, 25-10, because that’s not reasonable. That’s the No. 2 team in 5A. You have to go point-for-point and we did that.”
The Bobcats never trailed in the final set. The Spartans tied it up at 5-5 but could get no closer. Harris drilled a pair of kills, then Lansing and Bahl followed with a pair of smashes along with Maahs adding one of her perfectly timed fake set-drop shots. Lansing’s kill got WD on the brink and Bahl’s hammer brought the Bobcats to the 15-9 triumph.
“Libby had a fantastic day,” Scherrman said. “I think sometimes Libby is that silent killer, because she is the one who knows where to go and she’s getting touches on every ball when she’s blocking. She’s really become quick on the offensive side when she’s up and ready for that ball every time. Maddy really trusts her now to get her the ball.”
The Bobcats also secured wins during their undefeated run over Tipton (21-17, 21-11), Class 4A No. 12 Decorah (21-16, 21-8), Class 3A No. 4 West Liberty (21-16, 21-16) and Davenport North (21-1, 21-11).
“It’s nice being home and have people watching. We saw the football boys, they were here, and it’s fun because we won in front of home fans on homecoming,” Lansing said. “I mean, 5-0, I don’t really know what else to say about that.”
Class 5A No. 15-ranked Dubuque Senior ended with a 2-2 record, beating Cascade (24-22, 21-13) and West Branch (21-13, 21-11) but falling to Pleasant Valley (21-13, 21-9) and Wapsie Valley (21-8, 21-16).
Olivia Baxter led the Rams (19-13) with 17 kills and six blocks. Maya Watters added 10 kills and Lucie Lambe had nine kills and 17 digs. Maggie McDonnell provided 27 assists and 23 digs, while Alana McDermott finished with 24 digs.
“We played some good matches against good competition, and we couldn’t seem to put it all together,” Rams coach Haley Zenner said. “Passing was not in system at times and forced us to play out of system a lot, and it is hard to compete against good teams when you can’t get an in-system pass to utilize a faster offense.”
Cascade (17-9) closed with a 1-3 record after picking up a win over West Branch (22-20, 21-15) but dropping games to Pleasant Valley (21-10, 21-13), Wapsie Valley (21-10, 21-10) and Senior.