DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Padraig Gallagher just kept chipping away.
It’s been that kind of season so far for Beckman Catholic.
Quite familiar with close games this season, the Trailblazers showed their resolve led by their star senior guard, as Gallagher scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and Beckman held off rival Cascade, 54-43, on Tuesday night at Beckman High School.
“This game wasn’t a great shooting game for me personally, but I thought my teammates shot great,” said Gallagher, who went 3-for-11 in the first half but finished 4-for-9 in the second. “When I miss, I can’t let it get in my head. Just keep shooting and a couple eventually went down.”
Cayden Gassmann scored 10 points, while Eli Kluesner, Trent Arens and Aiden Wessels added seven points apiece for the Blazers (4-3, 3-2 River Valley Conference North Division), who won their fifth straight over the Cougars (4-3, 4-3).
“Everybody’s watching him when it goes up because you’re thinking that’s going in for sure,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said of Gallagher. “He just has to stay with it and trust it. I get on our guys sometimes to offensive rebound, because they just expect it to go in. He knows he’ll have nights when it’s on and off, and he’s just got to stay with it.”
Cole McDermott scored 14 points to lead Cascade, which was held to 1-for-9 shooting in the fourth quarter. Jackson Lieurance and Cass Hoffman added 11 points each.
“We lost Gallagher a couple times and as advertised, he’s a D-II basketball player and he’s very, very good,” Cascade coach Nate McMullen said. “He’s going to make those big shots. Beckman does a good job of guarding, so you have to give them a lot of credit. We just have to get better offensively and move the ball a little better.”
After Cascade took a 3-2 lead, the Blazers went on a 9-0 run to grab control and led the rest of the way. Gassmann completed a three-point play, then Gallagher and Arens dialed up treys to push Beckman in front, 11-3, with 3:27 left in the first quarter.
Gallagher added another make from downtown to open the second, then Gassmann followed suit to hand Beckman a 19-7 lead at the 6:54 mark. The Cougars chipped away and pulled within 28-20 at the half behind five points from Lieurance.
Gallagher opened the third with a triple, then tacked on another with his smooth stroke to extend Beckman’s lead to 36-26 with 1:57 left in the period. Hoffman answered with a 3 for Cascade, and then a score from Nathan Schockemoehl in the paint made it 36-32. Gallagher responded with a jumper for a six-point lead heading to the fourth.
“Cascade’s way improved. Nate and his crew have done an awesome job,” Molony said. “We knew they were going to be a lot better. We were the home team tonight and have a little more senior leadership in big games, and we needed to rely on that. When push came to shove, it was a defensive stop that got us a run out or we settled down and got a great shot.”
Kluesner’s tough and-1 score put Beckman ahead, 43-34, with 6:36 remaining. The Cougars hung tough down the stretch, but never got closer than six points. Wessels scored on a runner before snatching a steal and converting the layup with 2:20 to play to push the lead to 12, then Gallagher grabbed the ball in the open court and slammed the door on the Cougars with an emphatic two-handed jam.
“We’re always in close games, so we kind of know how to finish them out,” Gallagher said. “Not get rattled like other teams might, and that’s a big help like in tonight’s game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.