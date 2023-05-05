Tiebreakers were wild Thursday afternoon at Dubuque Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center, where the Golden Eagles and Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs battled in the final match of the season for the city championship.

In a match that lasted 3 hours and 50 minutes, and ended long after the sun went down, Wahlert regained the city crown with a 6-3 victory that included an amazing five tiebreakers.

