Tiebreakers were wild Thursday afternoon at Dubuque Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center, where the Golden Eagles and Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs battled in the final match of the season for the city championship.
In a match that lasted 3 hours and 50 minutes, and ended long after the sun went down, Wahlert regained the city crown with a 6-3 victory that included an amazing five tiebreakers.
The least surprised person about the closeness of the match was winning Wahlert coach Riley Collins.
“I knew we were in for a marathon before this match even started,” Collins said. “The outcome could have flipped either way. I’m proud of the girls for the way they have battled all season, especially leading up to this moment which feels pretty special.”
Three of the tiebreakers were in singles matches, and two of the three doubles matches went to tiebreaker. The highlight was the three-set tiebreaker at No. 1 singles between Hempstead senior Sydney Thoms, and Wahlert freshman Sophie Their.
Things looked bleak for Their after Thoms quickly dispatched her in the first set with a 6-3 win. However, Their regrouped, and jumped to a 5-2 lead in the second set before hanging on to win 6-4. An epic tiebreaker ensued with each player failing on a chance at match point with the serve, before Their finally prevailed 13-11.
Their was not intimidated by going up against the veteran senior.
“I’ve taken a lot of losses this year, but gained a lot of experience playing with these really amazing tennis players,” Their said. “I have a great team, and my teammates are very supportive especially my coach and family, the people around me.”
Collins gave some insight into Their’s poise and maturity.
“I told Sophie all year long not to get too down playing No. 1 in the MVC,” Collins said. Losing those matches will prepare her for the 1A schools at districts. This certainly capped the season for her. Those tough losses earlier in the year set her up for a match like tonight. We preach in practice to move on to the next point. Her mindset is off the charts for a freshman. She is a stone cold killer on the court.”
The second critical tiebreaker occurred in the No. 5 match between Hempstead’s Claire Kelley and Wahlert’s Amanda Pregler. Just as Their had done, Pregler lost the first set, 6-2, before storming back to win the second set, 6-4, and carried that momentum to win the tiebreaker, 10-5.
Wahlert nearly won the match in singles competition, but Hempstead’s Leen Kassas hung on to win the No.4 match over Wahlert’s Riley Heiar, also going to the third set tiebreaker, 2-6, 7-5, 10-1.
That left Wahlert with a 4-2 lead after the singles matches.
Needing just one victory for the match win, Wahlert’s No.3 doubles team of Riley Heiar and Claire King beat Hempstead’s Leen Kassas and Grace Kolker, 6-1, 6-4, no tiebreaker needed.
The final two doubles matches followed the singles drama with both going to tiebreakers.
Wahlert’s No.2 team of Their and Pregler continued their huge day, defeating Hempstead’s Mya Hoden and Kelley, 7-5, 1-6, 10-2. The No.1 doubles match was even more dramatic with Hempstead’s Thom and Maddi Brosnahan surviving against Grace Zhang and Lilah Takes, 6-3, 3-6, 12-10.
