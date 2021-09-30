Theo Denlinger quickly learned the difference between facing NCAA Division I hitters and professionals.
More importantly, he made the proper adjustments to make the transition to the higher level and succeed against both.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher from Cuba City, Wis., appeared in 16 games over two different levels in the Chicago White Sox organization this summer. The White Sox selected him in the seventh round, 215th overall, in the Major League Baseball Draft in July following an all-Missouri Valley Conference career at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.
“In college, I could get away with throwing 98 (mph) right down the middle, but now if I throw 98 on the corner, professional hitters will adapt and punch it into right field,” Denlinger said. “If you throw a really good off-speed pitch on a full count, they can hit it.
“It was a little frustrating at first, so I met with our pitching coaches and asked them, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ It wasn’t necessarily that I was doing something wrong, it’s just that there are guys at this level who can really swing it, so you need to be a little smarter with your placement in the strike zone. I worked on the mental aspect and focused on being smarter than the hitter and throwing it where I wanted it. Once I adapted, my ERA went down, my strikeouts went up and I felt as though I was dominating.”
In three seasons at Bradley, Denlinger went 1-5 with 13 saves, a 4.30 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings covering 42 relief appearances. This spring, he went 0-2 with six saves, a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. He earned second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference in 2019 and honorable mention this season.
Denlinger then spent the first half of this summer with the Madison Mallards of the collegiate Northwoods League. He went 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA, six saves and 25 strikeouts in 17 innings to earn an invitation to the league All-Star Game.
After a couple of rough outings to begin his professional career, Denlinger struck out 31 hitters in 16 2/3 innings while compiling an 0-1 record, two saves and a 3.24 ERA. He pitched two games for Chicago’s Arizona Complex League team before finishing the season with the Kannapolis (N.C.) Cannon Ballers, and he became one of the main closers and a go-to arm in a strikeout situation for the Low Class A East League affiliate.
Denlinger joined the White Sox with a lively fastball in the 96-98 mph range and a curveball in the low 80s, but hitters could identify both. He needed a pitch with movement in between those two pitches to keep hitters off balance, so he developed a slider that tops out in the low 90s.
“Now, my slider is actually one of my strikeout pitches,” Denlinger said. “At Bradley, we developed a cutter, but it was more of a work in progress, and I didn’t necessarily need it, because I was able to get away with what I already had. Obviously, when you move up a notch, you need to develop something else.
“I don’t want to knock the MVC or Division I baseball, but at Bradley all I needed was a fastball and a curve. In professional baseball, you’re facing better, more disciplined hitters who aren’t going to chase that high fastball. You have to get them with something off-speed, something that breaks out of the strike zone at the last second, and I have that now with the slider.”
It’s been a long, unusual developmental path for the 25-year old.
A three-sport athlete at Cuba City High School, he accumulated 12 varsity letters — four each in baseball, basketball and football — and threw four no-hitters, including two perfect games. Denlinger went the junior college route and played the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons at Madison College before earning his opportunity at Bradley.
Denlinger’s path became a little more complicated because he underwent Tommy John surgery, suffered a dislocated knee cap and had torn cartilage repaired. But, he persevered.
“Theo’s story is so great, you can’t help but root for him to make it,” said Bradley pitching coach Andrew Werner, who reached the big leagues in 2012 with the San Diego Padres. “He really didn’t start taking baseball seriously until he was 19 years old, and he was still kind of raw coming out of junior college, but he’s so coachable.
“He wasn’t on any draft boards coming out of high school, and he wasn’t on any draft boards coming out of junior college. He came here, bought in, we helped him develop and, ‘boom,’ he’s a seventh rounder who has an opportunity to live out his dream.”
Denlinger could have returned to Bradley for a final season of eligibility. But, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to sign with the White Sox after the draft.
“I wish I had a little more time with him, but he’s old enough and he was certainly ready to go,” Werner said. “I told every scout I talked to, ‘You haven’t seen his ceiling yet, and you probably won’t see it for two or three years.’
“When you look at how big he is and how he’s probably 4 or 5% body fat, you just assume his M.O. is that he’s just a thrower. But, the way he’s evolved as a pitcher and how he can get swings and misses with his breaking pitches was what really took him over the edge with scouts and was ultimately why he was drafted. He throws hard, but don’t let him fool you. He can pitch. He has three or four offerings, so, if you’re on his fastball, he can go to the soft stuff to get you out.”
Denlinger experienced his first season of professional baseball with a familiar face. The White Sox selected Bradley’s Friday night starter Brooks Gosswein — a left-hander from Barrington, Ill. — in the fourth round of July’s draft, and the two became teammates both in Arizona and Kannapolis.
“It definitely did help to have a friend right away who you could talk to and ask how he was adapting to a new level,” Denlinger said. “But, to be honest, all of the guys in our draft class are great guys, and we became really close right away. So, that helped in the transition, too.
“It was pretty neat that Brooks started our Friday night games at Bradley and I closed some of them, and here we are at Kannapolis, and we’re doing the same thing, only at the professional level.”
Denlinger has already started preparation for the 2022 season. The White Sox gave him an app for his phone to track the workouts he has been assigned, as well as his nutrition.
Because of the lingering coronavirus pandemic, Minor League Baseball hasn’t determined when spring training and the regular season will begin. This season, MLB clubs pushed back the start of both to relieve congestion at spring training facilities in both Arizona and Florida.
“It’s still up in the air, and even the teams don’t know how everything’s going to shake out,” Denlinger said. “They’ll let us know as soon as possible, but for now they want to keep close tabs on us so we’re ready to go when the time comes.”