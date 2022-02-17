Jude Ludwig actually wasn’t very far off his mark in the first game of Western Dubuque’s dual meet last Tuesday at Legacy Lanes in Monticello, Iowa.
He just couldn’t quite carry and settled for a 166.
Then, the junior just couldn’t miss.
Ludwig became the fourth boys bowler in Western Dubuque program history to roll a 300 game in leading the Bobcats to a 3,115-2,816 non-conference victory. He joined Bryce Barrett, Blake Nadermann and David Roth in the exclusive club at Western Dubuque.
“I’ve never even had one in practice, so it was actually pretty cool to have the first one I’ve ever shot come in a meet,” said Ludwig, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “I didn’t think I’d ever be able to get a 300 in my life. It gives me a lot of confidence, because now I know I can put up a big number, and it’ll help me handle the pressure of being in a situation like that the next time. Now, I know I’ve already done it.”
This season, only nine other high school boys have recorded a perfect game. The list includes Dubuque Senior 12th grader Aiden Bettcher.
But nothing about Ludwig’s first game last Tuesday foreshadowed perfection.
“He was right there all game long, but he had a few costly splits and he came up short on a couple of big spares,” Western Dubuque coach Grant Kramer said. “But he came right back, knew what he had to do and earned every single one of those strikes he had in the second game. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
But, not necessarily a lot of fun for Ludwig in the moment.
“I was good through the eighth, which I think was the farthest I’d ever made it before,” Ludwig said. “When I got through the ninth, it was kind of like, ‘Wow, I’ve never done this before.’ Going to the line in the 10th was a little nerve-wracking.
“But the first ball was pretty solid, the second was maybe a little risky because I took it outside a little bit, and the last ball was just smoked. But I hit the pocket on all 12 shots without any Brooklyns. All of them were clean.”
Ludwig’s success carried over to the Iowa Class 2A state qualifying meet on Tuesday at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids. He led the Bobcats to a runner-up team finish and a berth in next week’s state tournament in Waterloo, then qualified individually with a three-game series of 651 to place sixth in the qualifier.
“Last year, Jude struggled a little at districts and was really down on himself, so it was really nice to see him perform the way he’s capable (on Tuesday),” Kramer said. “Even though he’s just a junior, he’s one of those guys you can just tell is the team leader.
“Everyone on the team knows Jude has their back. He’s going to go out and lead, and everyone else is going to follow suit.”